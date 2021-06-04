Ticonderoga, Keene softball win

TICONDEROGA — Lizzie Rich went four-for-four, including two doubles and a RBI, to help power Ticonderoga to a 15-6 win over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball on Friday.
Kennedy Davis added a triple, two singles and three RBI for the Sentinels, while Jade Charboneau contributed two hits and three RBI.
Anna Whitman struck out seven in picking up the pitching victory and helped her cause with a triple
Paige Towns swung the big bat for the Vikings with two triples, a single and two RBI.
—
Ticonderoga 15, Moriah 6
Moriah 220 000 2 — 6 9 5
Ticonderoga 421 350 x — 15 14 3
G. Eichen and M. Eichen. Whitman and Rich. WP- Whitman. LP- G. Eichen. 2B- Slattery (MCS), Rich (Ti) 2. 3B- Towns (MCS) 2, Whitman (TCS), Davis (TCS).
MVAC
KEENE 25
CHAZY 17
CHAZY — Lacey Lawrence, winning pitcher Sophia Johnson and Marley Harmer led the way for the Beavers offensively with three hits each.
Haylie Buysse, Megan Quinn and Smith chipped in with two hits each for Keene, which held an 18-8 lead after four innings.
Catherine Langlois and Katana Coon paced Chazy with two hits apiece. Getting a double was Olivia McLennan.
“Tonight we celebrated Senior Night, honoring five seniors — Annika Lizardi, Emma Smith, captains Olivia McLennan and Cate Langlois, and captain and team manager Emily Dufour-Woznicki,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said. “We wish them the best in the future.”
—
Keene 25, Chazy 17
Keene 444 602 5 — 25 15 11
Chazy 002 152 1 — 17 8 10
Johnson, Buysse (6) and Harmer, Johnson (6). Lizardi, Lucas (5) and Demers. WP- Johnson. LP- Lizardi. 2B- McLennan (CCRS).
