Ticonderoga, Johnsburg/Minerva take routs in quiet night of baseball

TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga was able to shut out Northern Adirondack with a trio of pitchers, Nate Trudeau, Owen Stonitsch and Jackson Dorsett all contributing on the mound, Wednesday, during a 12-0 non-league victory for the Sentinels.
Trudeau picked up the pitching win, with seven strikeouts in five innings, along with no walks or runs. Stonitsch managed two more strikeouts and Dorsett had four.
Ti took the lead early on, and kept that energy going to the end of the matchup.
“We had a big second inning with five runs to take a commanding lead,” coach Dan Dorsett said. “We kept consistent pressure on the entire game.”
Garrett Drinkwine and Nathan LaCourse each had a double in the win, with LaCourse securing three hits overall. Connor Yaw also had two singles.
For the Bobcats, Matt Boulrice had a double, despite the shutout.
“NAC did a nice job of getting out of a few tough jams throughout the game,” Dorsett said.
—
Ticonderoga 12, Northern Adirondack 0
TCS 152 022 X — 12 12 0
NAC 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Lambert, Benware (4) and M. Boulrice. Trudeau, Stonitsch (6), Dorsett (7) and Crossman. WP- Trudeau. LP- Lambert. 2B- M. Boulrice (NAC), Drinkwine (TCS), LaCourse (TCS).
MVAC
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 16
WELLS 0
NORTH CREEK — After a monster first inning with 15 runs for Johnsburg/Minerva, they scored once more and shut out Wells for a 16-0 win.
Evan Wing secured the win on the mound, while relief pitcher Mason Englert entered in the third inning and had six strikeouts for Johnsburg/Minerva.
Rodney Wolfe and Andrew Prosser each had a double in the win. Wing and Prosser each had two hits total, while Wolfe tallied three.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 16, Wells 0
J/M (15)10 000 0 — 16 11 1
WEL 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Koniszewski, Hoffman (3) and Simmons. Wing, Englert (3) and Pierson. WP- Wing. LP- Koniszewski. 2B- Wolfe (J/M), Prosser (J/M).
