Ticonderoga girls, Plattsburgh boys sweep CVAC meets

CLINTONVILLE — Tuesday was a good day for the Ticonderoga girls and Plattsburgh High boys cross country teams.
In the girls race, the Sentinels picked up 15-50 wins over AuSable Valley and Plattsburgh High.
Hannah Porter led Ticonderoga with a time of 25:34, which was good for second place, and Kathryn Moran snagged fourth place, crossing the finish line at 29:12.
The Hornets' Gianna Coryea won the overall race with a commanding time of 22:24, which was more than three minutes faster than the remainder of anyone in the field.
Plattsburgh High's Phoebe Bruso (26:33) finished third, and Aimee Parent (29:13) took fifth.
Emma Pelkey turned in the top time for the Patriots at 29:40.
Neither Plattsburgh High or AuSable Valley had enough athletes to score as a team.
For the boys, Connor Duda led the way for the Hornets with a time of 19:53 to earn top honors as his team defeated AuSable Valley, 19-43, and Ticonderoga, 22-37.
Emory Tausinger was responsible for the Sentinels' best time at 20:03, which earned him second.
Ticonderoga picked up a win on the day, defeating AuSable Valley, 21-38.
The Patriots' Grant Weerts (21:13), Hornets' Sam Barney (22:05) and Sentinels' Carter Perron (22:07) snagged third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
—
Girls results
Team
AuSable Valley-Plattsburgh High incomplete; Ticonderoga 15, AuSable Valley 50; Ticonderoga 15, Plattsburgh High 50.
Individual
1. Coryea (PHS) 22:24 2. Porter (Ti) 25:34 3. Bruso (PHS) 26:33 4. Moran (Ti) 29:12 5. Parent (Ti) 29:13 6. Pelkey (AV) 29:40 7. Bushey (AV) 34:45 8. Lender (Ti) 35:15 9. Wojcik (Ti) 36:32 10. Pelerin (Ti) 38:25 11. Perry (AV) 39:19
Boys results
Team
Plattsburgh 19, AuSable Valley 43; Ticonderoga 21, AuSable Valley 38; Plattsburgh High 22, Ticonderoga 37.
Individual
1. Duda (PHS) 19:53 2. Tausinger (Ti) 20:03 3. Weerts (AV) 21:13 4. Barney (PHS) 22:05 5. Perron (Ti) 22:07 6. Fitzwater (PHS) 22:21 7. Puttine (PHS) 23:03 8. Satheeskaar (PHS) 23:27 9. Swajger (Ti) 23:42 10. Knowles (PHS) 23:52 11. Cortright (PHS) 24:37 12. Burk (Ti) 24:40 13. Frakes (PHS) 24:54 14. Semeraro (AV) 25:16 15. Sucharzewski (AV) 25:24.
GIRLS
Peru 15, Beekmantown 49
Peru 15, NCCS 50
Peru 15, Seton 50
Beekmantown 15, Seton 50
BOYS
NCCS 25, Seton 36
Peru 20, Beekmantown 41
Peru 25, Seton 36
Peru 15, NCCS 50
Beekmantown 24, Seton 37
The Nighthawk girls and boys had a great afternoon.
In the girls meet, Ophelia Lancto led Peru with a second-place finish thanks to a time of 22:37.
The Knights Faline Yang won the race, crossing the finish line at 22:19.
The Cougars' Alex Cone was right near the top on the leaderboard, claiming third place and having the best time for her squad.
Janice Dougherty and Cadia Chamberlain rounded out the top five, respectively, for the Nighthawks.
Cameron Benware turned in a team-best time of 27:20 for the Eagles.
The boys race saw Sam DeJordy finish first for Seton Catholic at 17:38 followed by Beekmantown's Connor Goodwin (17:45) and the Knights' Max Grafstein (18:31).
From there, Peru had the next five finishers and did their damage as a team.
Nik Recore finished at 18:59 for the Nighthawks' top time and was followed shortly after by Landon Pandolph.
—
Girls
Individual results
1. Yang (Seton) 22:19, 2. Lancto (Peru) 22:37, 3. Cone (NCCS) 24:04, 4. Dogherty (Peru) 24:32, 5. C. Chamberlain (Peru) 25:06, 6. R. Chamberlain (Peru) 25:08, 7. Finlaw (Peru) 25:55, 8. Beauharnois (Peru) 25:57, 9. Canning (NCCS) 27:03, 10. Benware (BCS) 27.20, 11. LaPlante (Peru) 27:43, 12. Williams (NCCS) 28:34, 13. Kho (BCS) 28:35, 14. Eldridge (BCS) 30:35, 15. Bishop (BCS) 31:08
Boys
Individual results
1. Dejordy (Seton) 17:38, 2. Goodwin (BCS) 17:45, 3. Grafstein (Seton) 18:31, 4. Recore (Peru) 18:59, 5. Pandolph (Peru) 19:18, 6. Tedesco (Peru) 19:29. 7. Ledeman (Peru) 19:43, 8. Morgan (Peru) 19:51, 9. Bibeau (BCS) 20:16, 10. Moffett (Peru) 20:34, 11. Coleman (Peru) 20:43, 12. Gilbo (NCCS) 20:46, 13. Mero (Peru) 20:51, 14. Curilla (BCS) 20:59, 15. Loughan (BCS) 21.00
GIRLS
Lake Placid 28, Saranac 29
Lake Placid 23, Saranac Lake 33
Saranac 19, Saranac Lake 37
Saranac 15, Boquet Valley 50
Saranac Lake 15, Boquet Valley 50
BOYS
Saranac Lake 24, Lake Placid 35
Saranac Lake 18, Saranac 41
Saranac Lake 18, Boquet Valley 37
Lake Placid 25, Saranac 32
Boquet Valley 27, Saranac 28
The race between the Lake Placid and Saranac girls proved to be one of the best this season.
Samantha Damico won the race with a time of 19:44 for the Blue Bombers, and the Chiefs' Sienna Boulds was right behind her at 20:37 for second.
The top five featured Blue Bombers and Chiefs, as Lake Placid's Annie Rose-McCandlish (22:34), Saranac's Laura Denial (22:39) and the Blue Bombers' Harley Cohen (23:22) were next in line.
The Red Storm's Megan Wilson notched a team-best 23:30.
For the boys, Saranac Lake swept the competition with Samuel Ash leading the way at 17:18.
Andrew Scanio (18:23) and Max Flanigan (19:01) collected second and third place for Lake Placid, while Aiden Hesseltine and Jake Kollmer followed in fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Red Storm.
One of the closest meets of the day turned out to be a narrow victory for the Griffins over the Chiefs.
Cole Simmer led Boquet Valley, turning in a 19:48 finishing time.
Saranac's Joe Johnson clocked in ninth with a team-best time of 20:19.
—
Individual results
Girls
1 Damico - LP - 19.44 2. Boulds - SAR - 20.37 3. Rose-McCandlish - LP - 22.34 4. Denial - SAR - 22.39 5. Cohen - LP - 23.22 6. Borner - SAR - 23.36 7. Wilson - SL - 23.30 8. Peer - SL - 23.32 9. Rother - LP - 23.37 10. Lynch SAR - 23.39 11. M. Denis - SAR - 23.49 12. Dunkenberger - SL - 24.06 13. Ash - SL - 25.04 14. Fay - SAR - 25.05 15. Aaron - SL - 25.10.
Boys
1. Ash SL 17.18 2, Scanio LP 18.23 3. Flanigan LP 19.01 4.Hesseltine SL 19.09 5.Kollmer SL 19.39 6.Martin SL 19.43 7. Simmer BV 19.48 8. Fay LP 20.02 9.Johnson SAR 20.19 10. Thayer SAR 20.33 11.Lynch SAR 20.47 12. Anderson BV 20.47 13. Brearton BV 20.48 14. Evans SL 20.54 15. Perry BV 21.12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.