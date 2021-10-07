CHAZY — Maddy Hubbard scored the tie-breaking goal at 24:24 of the second half to push Ticonderoga over Chazy in girls Northern Soccer League action on Thursday.
Jealyn Whitford began the scoring, assisted by Hubbard, at 4:17 of the first. This was followed by Chazy scoring a goal on themselves, at 6:04, giving the Sentinels a 2-0 advantage.
Chazy came out stronger in the second half, though, with Ava McAuliffe scoring at 6:30 and Lily Pratt scoring at 8:28, assisted by Samantha Gonyo, tying the game up at 2-all.
Sophia Dorsett assisted on the game-winning goal by Hubbard.
The Eagles outshot the Sentinels, 10-6.
For goaltending, Ticonderoga’s Lizzie Rich had eight saves, while Chazy’s Tess Blair had five.
–
Ticonderoga 3, Chazy 2
Ticonderoga 2 1 – 3
Chazy 0 2 – 2
First half- 1, TCS, Whitford (Hubbard), 4:17. 2, TCS, Chazy own goal, 6:04.
Second half- 3, CCRS, McAuliffe, 6:30. 4, CCRS, Pratt (Gonyo), 8:28. 5, Hubbard (Dorsett), 24:24.
Shots- Chazy, 10-6.
Saves- Rich, TCS, 8. Blair, CCRS, 5.
WILLSBORO 1
MORIAH 1 (OT)
WILLSBORO — After two overtimes, the Warriors and the Vikings battled to a 1-1 draw.
In the first overtime, Amelia Kozlo scored for Moriah, assisted by Allie Hurcho at 3:27. Then, in the second overtime, Lexi Nolette scored for Willsboro, assisted by Jenna Ford at 6:59.
“The girls showed a lot of heart,” Willsboro coach Chris Ford said.
“I was very proud of our resiliency and mental toughness.”
Ford noted that his team was missing three of their players, so they had to make adjustments and some girls were playing in positions they normally do not.
“At halftime, we had to make another adjustment,” he said.
Moriah led the shot count, 19-4.
“Moriah is a very good team,” Ford said.
Willsboro goalkeeper Abby Bruno had 13 saves, while Moriah’s Hannah Gaddor had three.
–
Wilsboro 1, Moriah 1 (OT)
Moriah 0 0 1 0 – 1
Willsboro 0 0 0 1 – 1
First overtime- 1, MCS, Kozlo (Hurcho), 3:27.
Second overtime- 2, Nolette (Ford), 6:59
Shots- Moriah, 19-4.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 13. Gaddor, MCS, 3.
SARANAC 2
PERU 1
PERU — Olivia Davis and Aislyn Liberty each scored, bringing the Chiefs over the Nighthawks in a close matchup.
Davis scored at 22:18 of the first half, assisted by Paige Ubl, making that the only score until halftime.
Liberty came out and scored at 15:58, unassisted, and Peru’s McKenzie Brown, with help from Hannah Meyers, scored at 26:48, but that was not enough to bring the Chiefs down.
“Both teams played strong games,” Peru coach Bill Pafford said.
“Saranac is a tough team.”
He noted that Tynicia Hendrix had some big saves in goal, making 10 overall. He also highlighted Rylie Lukens and Siobhan Edwards for their defense, saying they played extremely well trying to slow Saranac down.
Grace Damiani totaled three saves in the win for the Chiefs.
–
Saranac 2, Peru 1
Saranac 1 1 – 2
Peru 0 1 – 1
First half- 1, SCS, Davis (Ubl), 22:18.
Second half- 2, SCS, Liberty, 15:58. 3, PCS, Brown (Meyers), 26:48.
Shots- Saranac, 12-4.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 10. Damiani, SCS, 3.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
BOQUET VALLEY 0 (OT)
WESTPORT — The Bobcats and the Griffins played to a scoreless draw.
Boquet Valley coach Paul Buehler said that it was a very tight game, and both teams had opportunities, with both goalkeepers playing well.
“We have had four overtime games in a row,” Buehler said.
“We have had only one or two subs for those games. We just keep improving inch by inch,” he said.
“Very proud of our girls.”
The Griffins outshot the Bobcats, 19-8.
Northern Adirondack keeper Abby Peryea had 15 saves, and Boquet Valley’s Ella Lobdell had nine.
–
Northern Adirondack 0, Boquet Valley 0 (OT)
NAC 0 0 0 0 – 0
Boquet Valley 0 0 0 0 – 0
Shots- Boquet Valley, 19-8.
Saves- Peryea, NAC, 15. Lobdell, BV, 9.
LAKE PLACID 4
SETON CATHOLIC 0
LAKE PLACID — Dariana Patterson and Lily Fisher dominated, each scoring twice in the Blue Bomber’s shutout of the Knights.
Fisher scored twice, just 35 seconds into the game, with an assist from Kiera Levitt. Levitt assisted again on Patterson’s first goal, at 2:13 of the first. Patterson scored again at 8:18, with help from Emma Adragna.
In the second half, Fisher scored with help from Patterson at 9:45.
“The early goals gave us a boost, and we continued to play well throughout the game,” Lake Placid coach Heather Brewer said.
The Blue Bombers also led in shots, with 15 to the Knights’ one.
Brooklyn Huffman had three saves for Lake Placid, while Allisyn Johnston had 16 for Seton Catholic.
–
Lake Placid 4, Seton Catholic 0
Seton Catholic 0 0 – 0
Lake Placid 3 1 – 4
First half- 1, LP, Fisher (Levitt) 0:35. 2, LP, Dar. Patterson (Levitt), 2:13. 3, LP, Dar. Patterson (Adragna), 8:16.
Second half- 4, LP, Fisher (Dar. Patterson), 9:45.
Shots- Lake Placid, 15-1.
Saves- Johnston, SC, 16. Huffman, LP, 3.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 2
WELLS 0
NORTH CREEK — Goals from Hannah McNally and Cassie Dunbar were enough to push Johnsburg/Minerva over Wells.
McNally scored off an assist from Megan Mohowski at 23:19 of the first half. Dunbar scored soon after, at 31:15, unassisted.
Johnsburg/Minerva outshot Wells, 10-5.
Charlize Bernard had five saves, while Wells’ Bridgett Allen had eight.
–
Johnsburg/Minerva 2, Wells 0
Wells 0 0 – 0
Johnsburg/Minerva 2 0 – 2
First half- 1, J/M, McNally (Mohowski), 23:19. 2, J/M, Dunbar, 31:15.
Shots- Johnsburg/Minerva, 10-5.
Saves- Allen, WEL, 8. Bernard, J/M, 5.
KEENE 7
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
KEENE — Pia Morelli and Haylie Buysse worked together for the first two goals of the Beavers’ domination of the Orange.
Morelli scored at 2:03 and 5:43 of the first half, with Buysse assisting on both. Buysse also scored one of her own at 11:54.
In the second half, Addison VanNess and Buysse tacked on some points, before Indian Lake/Long Lake scored its only goal of the game. Ravyn Sotomayor, assisted by Anna Strader at 16:59 put the Orange on the board.
However, Keene never let up, with Avry LaVallee scoring at 26:20, and Megan Quinn at 33:58, assisted by Buysse.
Keene outshot Indian Lake/Long Lake, 30-2.
Marilla Liddle saved 22 shots in the net for the Orange, while Isabella Blacksmith saved two for the Beavers.
–
Keene 7, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
IL/LL 0 1 – 1
Keene 3 4 – 7
First half- 1, KCS, Morelli (Buysse), 2:03. 2, KCS, Morelli (Buysse), 5:43. 3, KCS, Buysse, 11:54.
Second half- 4, KCS, VanNess, 12:20. 5, KCS, Buysse, 13:20. 6, IL/LL, Sotomayor (Strader), 16:59. 7, KCS, LaVallee, 26:20. 8, KCS, Quinn (Buysse), 33:58
Shots- Keene, 30-2.
Saves- Liddle, IL/LL, 22. Blacksmith, KCS, 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 3
BEEKMANTOWN 0
BEEKMANTOWN — Bailee Lafountain scored in both halves, pushing the Cougars over the Eagles.
Lafountain scored the only goal of the first, at 35:20, with help from Hanna Bechard.
She scored once more in the second, unassisted at 25:38. Dalila Purisic tacked on some insurance points, with a goal at 34:09.
The Eagles outshot the Cougars, 19-12.
In the goals, Macayla Scofield had seven saves for Beekmantown, while Desiree Dubois had eight for Northeastern Clinton.
–
Northeastern Clinton 3, Beekmantown 0
Beekmantown 0 0 – 0
NCCS 1 2 – 3
First half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Bechard), 35:20.
Second half- 2, NCCS, Lafountain, 23:38. 3, NCCS, Purisic, 34:09.
Shots- Beekmantown, 19-12.
Saves- Dubois, NCCS, 8. Scofield, BCS, 7.
BOYS
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 2
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
CLINTONVILLE — Bailey VanArman got the Hornets off and running early with a goal just 1:41 into the first half, and the momentum stayed on Plattsburgh's side.
Marcus Griffiths added a goal at the 30:21 mark of the second half to add some insurance, and Dalton Tahy kept a clean sheet with eight saves.
"Plattsburgh is a very solid team who took advantage of opportunities when they got them," Patriots coach Tim Butler said. "I was proud of our boys for the way they responded after giving up an early goal. It was a hard-fought game and well played by both teams."
Ben Lambert assisted on the first goal, and Peter Wylie was credited with the helper on Griffiths' marker.
Scott LaMountain totaled 10 saves in the AuSable Valley nets.
—
Plattsburgh High 2, AuSable Valley 0
PHS 1 1 — 2
AVC 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, PHS, VanArman (Lambert), 1:41.
Second half- 2, PHS, Griffiths (Wylie), 30:21.
Shots- Plattsburgh High, 12-8.
Saves- Tahy, PHS, 8. LaMountain, AVC, 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.