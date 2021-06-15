Ticonderoga downs Lake Placid, punches ticket to Class C championship game

TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga rode a couple early-inning offensive outbursts to a decisive victory over Lake Placid in the Section VII Class C Softball Semifinals, Tuesday.
The Sentinels received four hits from Cassidy Mattison, including a double and a triple, three hits from Jade Charboneau and two hits from Lizzie Rich, helping them secure six and seven runs in the first and third innings, respectively, to help set up the 18-4 win.
Mattison went four-for-five in the batter’s box with three RBIs, while Charboneau went three-for-four and stole two bases.
Anna Whitman pitched the win for Ticonderoga.
For the Blue Bombers, Danaya Patterson and Emma Adragna each registered two hits in the loss.
OTHER GAME
In other Section VII softball action, the Class B Quarterfinals game between Northeastern Clinton and Plattsburgh that was originally scheduled for June 15 was postponed due to weather.
It will now be played June 16 at South Acres Softball Field in Plattsburgh at 4:30 p.m.
—
Ticonderoga 18, Lake Placid 4
LP 000 002 2 — 4 7 3
TCS 607 230 X — 18 14 3
Crawford, Huffman (3) and Herzog. Whitman and Dorsett. WP- Whitman. LP- Crawford. 2B- Mattison (TCS), Davis (TCS). 3B- Mattison (TCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.