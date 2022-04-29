Ticonderoga comes back to take high scoring affair against Beekmantown, 21-16

TICONDEROGA — Down 16-9 in the bottom of the sixth, Ticonderoga scored 12 runs in one inning to jump to a lead over Beekmantown in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball, Friday.
"We again found ourselves in a big deficit, like Tuesday night against Saranac, but we continued to stay positive and battled back this time coming out on the winning side of the scoreboard,” Sentinel coach Eric Mullen said. “Absolutely proud of the girls tonight and I'm pleased with the continuing progress we're making."
Bayleigh Mesec hit a three-run homer in the top of the third to put Beekmantown ahead 6-5 before the Eagles scored five more in the fourth inning to go up, 11-7.
Cassidy Mattison hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to bring Ticonderoga within two runs, but Beekmantown scored four more in the top of the fifth before Ticonderoga's big inning.
Mattison went 4-5 at bat with a double, a home run and four RBIs for the Sentinels, while Sophia Dorsett went 3-5 with six RBIs
Andrea Paige pitched eight strikeouts in the win for Ti and when 4-5 with a double and an RBI.
Mesec recorded a home run and three RBIs to lead the Eagle offense while Kiera Regan has a strong night of her own, going 2-5 with a triple and two RBIs
Ticonderoga 21, Beekmantown 16
BCS 024 541 0 — 16 15 5
TCS 502 20(12) X — 21 19 5
Mulvaney and A. Barnes. Paige and Dorsett. WP- Paige. LP- Mulvaney. 2B- Mattison (TCS), Porter (TCS) 2, Paige (TCS), Davis (TCS), Parliament (BCS). 3B- Regan (BCS). HR- Mattison (TCS), Mesec (BCS).
PERU 16
AUSABLE VALLEY 1
PERU — An 11-run third inning from the Nighthawks was the game against the Patriots.
Mia Marino led the potent Peru offense, going 3-3 at bat and hitting a double.
Rachel Madore pitched the win for the Nighthawks, only allowing two hits against.
“Tonight we came to play,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “Rachel pitched a good game and our defense was solid behind her. Kearah Finlaw made several outstanding catches in the outfield.”
Peru 16, AuSable Valley 1
AVCS 000 010 0 — 1 2 4
PCS 01(11) 400 0 — 16 17 2
Hickey to Richards. Madore to Sypek. WP- Madore. LP- Hickey. 2B- Marino (PCS)
MVAC
WILLSBORO 11
CHAZY 6
WILLSBORO — The Eagles attempted a late push, but the Warriors kept up the fight to take the win.
Emily Mitchell led the Willsboro offense with a home run and a double, while Jenna Ford had a double of her own and pitched three strikeouts.
Sam Gonyo hit a double for Chazy and Kennedy Columbus pitched four strikeouts in the Eagle loss.
Willsboro 11, Chazy 6
CCRS 001 004 1 — 6 14 8
WICS 210 530 X — 11 15 8
Columbus, Lucas (6) to Turek. Ford to Harrison. WP- Ford. LP- Columbus. 2B- Ford (WICS), Crowningshield (WICS) 2, Mitchell (WICS), Gonyo (CCRS). HR- Mitchell (WICS).
BOQUET VALLEY 12
LAKE PLACID 4
LAKE PLACID — Abbey Schwoebel struck out seven in the circle, getting the pitching win, in Boquet Valley’s sound victory over Lake Placid.
Schwoebel also led the offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with two singles and a double.
For the Blue Bombers, Emma Adragna had a triple, while Haylie Buysse went 2-for-4 with two singles. Brooklyn Huffman shouldered the pitching loss, but struck out eight in the loss, with her relief, Danaya Patterson, striking out an extra three Griffin batters.
Boquet Valley 12, Lake Placid 4
LP 000 130 0 — 4 7 3
BV 101 240 2 — 12 5 0
Schwoebel and Denton. Huffman, Dan. Patterson (6) and Adragna, Herzog (6). WP- Schwoebel. LP- Huffman. 2B- Schwoebel (BV). 3B- Adragna (LP).
CROWN POINT 44
WELLS 4
WELLS — With Wells down a player, Crown Point scored 18 runs in the final inning of a shortened game for the win.
Makenna Munson had two doubles for the Panthers, while Ella Slattery and Marissa Duprey each had a triple.
Munson and Slattery recorded four hits on the night, while Duprey and Rylee Rafferty had three. Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Ross also had two hits at the plate.
Crown Point 44, Wells 4
CP (11)28 5(18) — 44 23 2
WEL 111 10 — 4 4 19
Ross, Lafountain (3) and Munson. Allen, Wright (4) and Rust. WP- Ross. LP- Allen. 2B- Munson 3 (CP). 3B- Slattery (CP), Duprey (CP).
