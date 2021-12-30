Ticonderoga boys narrowly defeat Peru; Non-league hoops action continues

MORIAH — Braden Perry’s 14 points proved to be the difference in Ticonderoga’s slim, 37-35, win over Peru on the second night of Judy’s 11th Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Tournament, Thursday.
Thomas Montalbano also netted 10 points for the Sentinels. Perry, along with Ayden Smith each recorded a trey.
“This was a great game played by both teams,” Ticonderoga coach Joe Defayette said.
“We were pretty sloppy on offense in the third quarter but did enough defensively to end the quarter down one. The fourth quarter was back and forth with both teams having leads.”
Defayette said that Owen Stonitsch’s two big free throws late gave the Sentinels a four-point lead with 20 seconds left in the game.
He said Peru then scored on an offensive rebound to trim the lead to two and then fouled on the ensuing play, which gave them a decent look at a tying jump shot, but the shot rimmed out.
“I’m happy for my players, everyone played a part in getting the win,” Defayette said.
For the Nighthawks, Samuel Godfrey III was the leading scorer with 16 points, and Wyatt Premore followed with 11, including Peru’s only two three-pointers.
—
Ticonderoga 37, Peru 35
Ticonderoga (37)
Yaw 0-1-1, Smith 3-0-7, Montalbano 5-0-10, Vigliotti 1-1-3, Perry 6-1-14, Drinkwine 0-0-0, Stonitsch 0-2-2, Olden 0-0-0, Gijanto 0-0-0. Totals: 15-5-37.
Peru (35)
Premore 2-5-11, Haudberg 0-0-0, Tyrell 1-0-2, Falvo 0-0-0, Godfrey III 7-2-16, Petro 1-0-2, Lawrence 0-0-0, Welott 2-0-4. Totals: 13-5-35.
Halftime- Peru, 20-18.
3 point goals- Peru (2) Premore 2. Ti (2) Smith, Perry.
MORIAH — The Moriah boys, led by Bryce Sprague’s 26 points, nine rebounds and three three-pointers put away Plattsburgh High.
Will Roher contributed 12 points, along with seven boards. Cooper Allen netted two treys to give himself six points total.
“Both teams played hard the entire game,” Moriah coach Brian Cross said.
For the Hornets, Carter King led the offense with 24 points and four treys.
—
Moriah 62, Plattsburgh High 51
Moriah (62)
Fleury 1-0-2, Olcott 0-0-0, Sargent 1-0-2, Gilbo 0-0-0, Allen 2-0-6, Langey 0-0-0, Rohrer 5-2-12, Peters 0-0-0, Demarais 0-0-0, Sprague 11-1-26, Swan 7-0-14, Scoresome 0-0-0. Totals: 27-3-62.
PHS (51)
Phillips 4-0-8, Wylie 4-0-8, Crowley 3-1-7, Golden 2-0-4, Goerlitz 0-0-0, King 9-2-24, Tuller 0-0-0, Trombley 0-0-0. Totals: 22-3-51.
Halftime- Moriah, 37-21.
3 point goals- Moriah (5) Allen 2, Sprague 3. PHS (4) King 4.
FRANKLIN ACADEMY 77
SARANAC 55
MALONE — Ethan Dumas and his 22 point performance proved to be too much for the Chiefs, pushing the Huskies to a win.
“He played extremely well, and we did not have an answer for him,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said.
Alex Laclair also netted 12 points for Franklin Academy, with two three-pointers. Will Leroy, Jace Hammond and Zendann Poirier also each hit a trey.
Saranac’s Keagan Pecor recorded 20 points in the loss, including all of the Chiefs’ four three-pointers. Matt Faville was next with 15 tallies.
“We struggled tonight but I am sure we will bounce back,” Recore said.
—
Franklin Academy 77, Saranac 55
Franklin Academy (77)
Miller 4-0-8, Leroy 2-0-5, Hammond 3-0-7, Dumas 10-2-22, Beck 1-0-2, Jonal 5-0-10, Poirier 2-0-5, Mcardle 0-0-0, Shea 1-0-2, Mosher 1-2-4, Wescott 0-0-0, Laclair 5-0-12. Totals: 34-4-77.
Saranac (55)
Faville 5-5-15, Pecor 8-0-20, Medley 1-0-2, Pierce 2-1-5, Wing 0-0-0, Brown 3-3-9, White 1-2-4. Toals: 20-11-55.
Halftime- FA, 30-20.
3 point goals- FA (5) Leroy, Hammond, Poirier, Laclair 2. Saranac (4) Pecor 4.
GIRLS
SARANAC 62
CANTON 54
SARANAC LAKE — Sydney Myers had a whopping 30 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in Saranac’s win over Canton.
Brenna Ducatte added 14 points, including three three-pointers and eight steals. Molly Denis and Layla Pellerin each notched a three as well.
Saranac coach Tim Newell said that Canton’s size presented some challenges for the Chiefs’ defense at first.
“6-foot-3-inch post player Ava Hoy was a force early on, scoring 10 points in the first quarter,” Newell said.
“We made some defensive adjustments to start the second quarter to limit her touches in the paint. We went to a full-court press and forced Canton into turning the ball over.”
Newell said his team is starting to come together well on defense, and have made improvements on offense sharing the ball.
“They all played with great intensity today,” Newell said.
In the loss, the Golden Bears’ Ava Hoy recorded 22 points, followed by Maddie Hoy with 17 points.
—
Saranac 62, Canton 54
Saranac (62)
M. Denis 3-0-7, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 0-1-1, Lay. Pellerin 2-0-5, Myers 14-2-30, Lau. Pellerin 0-0-0, L. Denis 1-0-2, Brault 0-3-3, Ducatte 5-1-14, Fay 0-0-0. Totals: 25-7-62.
Canton (54)
Sipher 0-0-0, M. Hoy 7-2-17, Alguine 0-0-0, Porter 0-0-0, Klassen 6-0-13, Shipman 0-0-0, A. Hoy 9-4-22, Gabriel 0-2-2. Totals: 27-8-54.
Halftime- Saranac, 32-21.
3 point goals- Saranac (5) M. Denis, Lay. Pellerin, Ducatte 3. Canton (2) M. Hoy, Klassen.
MASSENA 42
PERU 35
SARANAC LAKE — The Nighthawk girls fell just short in a non-league test at North Country Community College, Thursday.
“It was nice to see the girls hustle and compete,” Peru coach Eric Dubay said. “it has been a rough week for us and after a long bus ride the girls battled.”
Kortney McCarthy led the way for the Nighthawks in the loss, netting 19 points, including two treys.
“Our whole team did a good job on defense, moving and keeping a big team off the boards,” Dubay said.
—
Massena 42, Peru 35
Massena (42)
Buckshot 1-0-2, Fihrstein 0-0-0, Abrantez 3-0-9, Goeke 1-0-2, Richards 1-0-3, Helloday 3-4-10, Jacobs 6-4-16, Wilson 0-0-0. Totals- 15-8-42.
Peru (35)
Marino 1-0-2, McCarthy 7-3-19, Prescott 1-0-2, Robinson 1-0-2, Hendrix 1-0-2, St. Denis 1-0-2, Brousseau 2-1-5. Totals- 14-4-35.
Halftime- Massena, 24-11.
3 point goals- Peru (3) McCarthy 2, Prescott. Massena (4) Abrantez 3, Richards.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 51
CHATEAUGAY 30
CHATEAUGAY — Alexis Belrose put up a team-high 23 points to lead the Cougars past the Bulldogs in a non-league tilt.
“Chateaugay has a young team but played a pesky defense,” NAC coach Dennis LaBarge said. “As a team, we didn't make good offensive decisions today; we can play better than we did.”
Isabella Gilmore was second on the Cougars squad in points with 10, followed closely by Abby Peryea with nine.
Kaelyn Morgan led the Chateaugay squad with seven points, while Irelyn LaPlante recorded six and Madison McComb tallied five.
—
Northern Adirondack 51, Chateaugay 30
Northern Adirondack (51)
M. LaBarge 1-1-3, I. Gilmore 4-2-10, A. Belrose 10-1-23, R. Poupore 1-0-2, Abigail Peryea 2-0-4, S. Charland 0-0-0, Abby Peryea 3-3-9. Totals- 19-7-51.
Chateaugay (30)
A. McDonald 1-1-3, K. Dumas 1-2-4, C. Harrigan 0-1-1, K. Morgan 2-3-7, M. McComb 2-1-5, I. LaPlante 1-4-6, M. Lenard 1-0-2, R. Reardon 1-0-2. Totals- 9-12-30.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 27-14.
3 point goals- NAC (2) Belrose 2.
