Ticonderoga bats best Moriah

PORT HENRY — The second, third and fourth innings were the difference makers for Ticonderoga, Tuesday.
The Sentinels combined for 13 runs in those frames en route to a 14-8 win over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
In addition to the offense, the Ticonderoga pitching staff combined to strike out 14 Vikings, and Gavin Tucker notched the pitching win.
Connor Yaw led the Sentinel bats with a double and single, and Nate Trudeau hit a two-run triple followed by an RBI base knock from Tucker in the six-run third for Ticonderoga.
Declan Valentine had a nice day at the plate for Moriah with three hits, including two triples, and Todd Malbon finished with a double and single.
—
Ticonderoga 14, Moriah 8
TCS 036 410 0 — 14 8 4
MCS 202 100 3 — 8 8 7
Tucker, Perron (4), Lauzon (7) and Stonitsch. Sargent, Nephew (3), Spring (3), Valentine (5), Lafountain (5) and O. Nephew, Maye (3). WP- Tucker. LP- Sargent. 2B- Malbon (MCS), Yaw (TCS). 3B- Trudeau (TCS), Valentine (MCS) 2.
MVAC
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 9
KEENE 4
NORTH CREEK — After seeming a bit sleepy through four innings, Johnsburg/Minerva woke up in the fifth with three runs and then six more in the sixth.
In all, the winners had nine hits and nine runs in those two frames.
Evan Wing went 3-for-4 at the dish, and Anthony Galle and Yanden Cleveland both finished 2-for-3 to pace Johnsburg/Minerva.
Will Tansey blasted a homer for the Beavers.
Ryan Morris pitched a complete game and got the win with eight strikeouts, and Walter Moore fanned nine batters on the mound for Keene.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 9, Keene 4
KCS 000 120 1 — 4 3 3
J/M 000 036 X — 9 11 4
Moore, Tansey (5), Linten (6) and no catcher provided. Morris and no catcher provided. WP- Morris. LP- Tansey. 2B- Morris (J/M), Galle (J/M), Patton (J/M), Moore (K). HR- Tansey (K).
