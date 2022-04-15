TICONDEROGA — The Beekmantown boys put in a strong performance against a small Ticonderoga team while the Sentinel girls secured a close win over the Eagles in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference, Thursday.
GIRLS
Madalynn Hubbard won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter events for Ticonderoga girls, while Andrea Cooke won the high and long jump and ran in the winning 400-meter relay group.
Hannah Porter won the 1500-meter event and ran in the first-place 3200- and 400-meter relay squads for the Sentinels, with Haley Sutphen joining her in those relay wins.
Avery Blanchard also ran in that 3200-meter relay group and won the 800-meter event.
Morgan Dumas won the discus among the Beekmantown girls’ five event wins.
BOYS
Connor Goodwin and Izaiah Jock paced the dominant Eagle boys’ performance.
Goodwin won the 1500-meter and 800-meter events while also running on the victorious 1600-meter relay team.
Jock won the 100-meter and 110-meter hurdle events and joined Goodwin in the relay win.
Emery Tausinger and Garrett Beebe secured Ticonderoga’s two event wins, winning the 200- and 3200-meter events, respectively.
—
Girls
Ticonderoga 69, Beekmantown 59
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, TCS (Blanchard, Porter, Parent, Sutphen), 12:23.
100 hurdles- 1, Franklin, BCS, 19.66.
100- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 13.69.
1500- 1, Porter, TCS, 6:15.5.
400 relay- 1, TCS (Rich, Sutphen, Porter, Cooke).
400- 1, Hubbard, TCS, 1:05.3.
400 hurdles- 1, DeMoter, BCS, 1:24.22.
800- 1, Blanchard, TCS, 2:51.7.
200- 1,Hubbard, TCS, 28.8.
3000- 1, Benware, BCS, 13:13.44.
1600 relay- 1, BCS, 4:51.2.
High jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 4-10.
Long jump- 1, Cooke, TCS, 13-11.
Triple jump- 1, Willette, BCS, 28-6.
Shot put- 1, Rich, TCS, 36.
Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 78-1.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 112, Ticonderoga 14
Individual Events
3200 relay- 1, BCS (Bibeau, Nelson, Eagan, Slick), 10:32.
110 hurdles- 1, Jock, BCS, 18.40.
100- 1, Jock, BCS, 11.59.
1500- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 4:43.5.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams, Burke, Parent, Jock), 47.4.
400- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 55.56.
400 hurdles- 1, M. Page, BCS, 1:13.1.
800- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 2:16.3,
200- 1, Tausinger, TCS, 24.62.
3200- 1, Beebe, TCS, 11:13.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Ducatte, Van Alphen, Jock, Goodwin)
High jump- 1, Burgin, BCS, 5-2.
Long jump- 1, Owen, BCS, 17-10.
Triple jump- 1, Magiera, BCS, 35-1.75.
Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 35-1.
Discus- 1, Martin, BCS, 99-7.
