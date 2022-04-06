Ti falls to Fort Ann late in non-conference softball tilt

FORT ANN — Ticonderoga softball faced off in a tight, non-conference matchup against Fort Ann, Wednesday, but some last second heroics gave the Cardinals the win.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Maddie Freebern hit a single to right field, leading to a play at the plate. Shaye Meschino slid in safely and Fort Ann won 6-5.
Ticonderoga had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Sentinel coach Eric Mullen said, but Kennedy Davis grounded out to first to end the inning.
Andrea Paige and Sophia Dorsett capitalized on Fort Ann mistakes in the top of the seventh to tie the game, while Paige struck out 12 batters, pitching the whole game.
"I'm very proud of the game these girls played tonight, and the improvement shown over the last 48 hours,” Mullen said. “We played more fundamentally sound, and it gave us an opportunity to win the game. Hopefully we can continue to improve as the season progresses".
—
Fort Ann 6, Ticonderoga 5
TCS 202 000 1 — 5 8 3
FTA 022 100 1 — 6 5 4
Paige and Dorsett. Blandin and Wright. WP- Blandin. LP- Paige. 2B- Paige (TCS), Frasier (TCS), Mattison (TCS). 3B- Aratare (FTA).
MVAC
BOQUET VALLEY 10
CHAZY 4
ELIZABETHTOWN — A strong start propelled the Griffins to a lopsided, 10-4 win over the Eagles.
The Boquet Valley squad scored two, five and one run in the first, second and third innings, respectively, before scoring two more in the fifth inning in the victory.
Abby Schwoebel pitched the first five innings before switching to catcher, striking out three batters while also getting into the offensive side of things with a double and a triple among three hits total.
Alessia Caputo and Scarlett Behm each had two hits for the Griffins in the win, while Abby Monty and Sophie Pulsifer were defensive standouts for Boquet Valley, coach Jim Monty said.
Chazy made things interesting at the end, scoring three runs in the seventh inning, but the comeback bid would be for naught.
Sam Gonyo led the Eagles with three hits, including a double, while also pitching, striking out six batters in the first three innings.
—
Bouquet Valley 10, Chazy 4
CCRS 000 010 3 — 3 7 2
BVCS 251 020 X — 10 10 2
Gonyo, Columbus (3) and Turek. Schwoebel, Monty (6) and Denton, Schwoebel (6). WP- Schwoebel. LP- Gonyo. 2B-Gonyo (CCRS), Schwoebel (BVCS). 3B- Schwoebel (BVCS).
TUESDAY
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
SARANAC LAKE 1
SARANAC LAKE — The Bobcats came away with a 3-1 win in what Red Storm coach Gabby Lewis called a pitching duel, Tuesday.
Rhylee Poupore pitched all seven innings for Northern Adirondack, earning the win with 15 strike-outs and two walks while allowing two hits and one earned run.
Hallie Gilmore went 2-4 in at bats, hitting a single and a double and scoring one run, while Makenna Bushey and Kate LaPoint batted a single each in the matchup that saw all of the Bobcats runs from scoring plays caused by walks or players being hit by a pitch.
Gilmore also caught all seven innings.
Saranac Lake’s lone run of the game came in the sixth inning when Tailor Whitson cracked a triple to center field before reaching home on a Karlie Goetz RBI.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Saranac Lake 1
NAC 001 101 X — 3 4 0
SLCS 000 001 0 — 1 2 1
Poupore and Gilmore. Goetz, Meyer (5) and Whitson. WP- Poupore. LP- Goetz. 2B- Gilmore (NAC).3B- Whitson (SLCS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.