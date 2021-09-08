Thunderstorms ruin day for PSU men's soccer

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Plattsburgh State men's soccer match at Castleton University, Wednesday, was canceled partway through due to inclement weather.
Plattsburgh State (2-0-0) was leading Castleton (1-1-0), 4-0, at halftime when thunderstorms moved into the area. Due to continued thunderstorms and lightning, the match was canceled.
According to NCAA rules, the game is a no-contest because it did not reach 70 minutes. Neither team's record is affected and statistics from the game do not count towards season totals.
The Cardinals next play a non-conference road match at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Castleton hosts Union College for a non-conference match at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
