ELIZABETHTOWN — Though high school basketball has continued for several schools, many modifications have been enacted for the protection of all involved.
In some ways, it analogous to playing a game in a vacuum as perhaps the biggest change from fall sports is the lack of fans. Generally for soccer games and other outdoor events, schools allowed two family members per athlete, though at some venues such as Moriah, it was possible for fans to sit in a vehicle or bring picnic chairs and enjoy the action and cheer from the perimeter of a fence. For basketball, no one is allowed inside unless they are directly involved with the team. At some venues, the bus drivers are allowed to watch.
At some schools, such as Willsboro, there are assigned seats or areas for those such as newspaper reporters and photographers, though the latter are allowed.
Everyone entering the facility has their temperature checked as well as providing answers to what have become the customary questions pertaining to personal health, proximity with others who may have been tested positive, and travel outside the area or other states. Their names and information such as phone number and/or email may also be noted in case someone in the facility tests positive.
Similar to the soccer season, masks are required especially since basketball is played indoors and the athletes are in close proximity. It is imperative that masks be worn correctly; though it is the athletic director and/or coaches and not the refs who are expected to enforce this policy.
Many games are videoed or live streamed on sites such as Facebook for which generally there is no charge. In some cases fans can also subscribe to a video service. However, be careful as there may be scams, so precautions are needed before giving credit card information.
Gone are the, “benches” or rows of chairs next to one another. At some venues, such as Willsboro, chairs are placed socially distanced while at others, athletes are required to separate themselves on bleachers when not in the game. Players are expected to return to their individual spots when not on the court.
All chairs and bleachers are sprayed and wiped down after games.
After each game, and sometimes at halftime as well, the court is cleaned by pulling a heavily weighted broom-like device over the floor which has been sprayed with sanitizer. Basketballs are also sprayed and wiped at various times.
There have been changes for referees as well. Due to inherent difficulties of wearing face masks while making calls, many carry hand “whistles”, such as the Foxy 40, which are activated by a button. As one ref mentioned, he has to make sure his finger is on the trigger to make an instant call.
