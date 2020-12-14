THE CORE: Saranac Lake cross country seniors leave quite the legacy

SARANAC LAKE — Most teams would love to have one undefeated season, but a group of Saranac Lake seniors went ahead and had four.
James Catania, Micah McCulley, Tucker Jakobe, Peter Fogarty and Justin Duprey were all a part of a cross country senior class that went a combined 66-0 in dual meets while winning three CVAC, three Section VII Class C and two NYSPHSAA Class C State Championships in the process.
Senior Andrew Fogarty joined the team his sophomore year.
“It’s been a great group of guys to work with, and they’ve really grown as a team,” Peer said. “The success fueled them to want to continue to get better.”
PANDEMIC
The group’s careers all ended in a way that no one likely suspected with a 4-0 record in a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team would not get a chance to defend its CVAC, sectional or state titles, as all of those meets were cancelled, but it did get a chance to compete in the Nike Virtual Nationals this past November, marking the first time that a Saranac Lake team qualified for a national event, immediately following Peter Fogarty making nationals as an individual last year
“I was thrilled that they got the chance (with the virtual nationals),” Peer said. “It was week-to-week, day-to-day with every race we ran, we said, ‘This could be the last one, we could get shut down tomorrow,’ and I think that they bought into that and appreciated everything they got.”
The team took 10th out of 18 teams in the “virtual” event that saw it run an authenticated course laid out at Cadyville Rec Park.
“I was a little skeptical at first,” McCulley said. “Nike went a really long way to make us feel like it was the same race environment, so it was a lot better than we expected, and we certainly made the best of that.”
NEXT SEASON
The loss of such a prolific senior core will certainly leave holes to fill next season, but the graduating runners are confident that the culture they’ve helped instill will continue to bring the Red Storm to sectional and state championships.
“I think our freshman year, a few of us thought it would be the only year we could win a state title; then we had some guys who really stepped up to the plate, put in a whole summer of training and, it turns out, that was one of the best teams we’ve ever had in my sophomore year,” McCulley said. “I really have no doubt that the younger guys will be able to step up to the plate and do the same thing.”
Still, the team will miss the seniors’ work ethic, Peer said, something he hopes rubbed off on the younger runners.
“They know how to train correctly, and they lead by example,” Peer said. “Hopefully, we have a lot of kids coming back who have learned from that.”
MOVING ON
But as the boys move on to college cross country teams, they leave behind a Saranac Lake program that many of them have been running for since middle school.
Along with the memories, they’ll take the lessons from those years with them.
“It’s been a really big growing experience, I think, for all of us; we’ve all grown up together, and we’ve just learned a whole lot about ourselves,” Catania said. “The biggest value (learned) would probably be how hard work can really pay off if you just put your head down and all get on the same page together.”
MEMORIES
The group’s legacy of several conference, section and state championships and their program’s first national appearances will likely last at the school for some time, but for the runners, it was more about who they were getting to accomplish these feats alongside.
“To me, it indicates how fortunate we were to come along at a time where we had an entire team who just really wanted to be dedicated to working hard and a coaching staff that was great,” McCulley said. “We liked winning races, but it was the fact that we were able to do it with people who were really close to us that made it worth it.”
And Peter Fogarty hopes that the success he and his friends have had will help encourage others at the school to take up the sport, including his Grade 7 brother.
“I hope it starts inspiring other people to run cross country, and to beat and do better than what we did,” Fogarty said.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.