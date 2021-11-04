THE CHAMPS ARE BACK: Plattsburgh State women's hockey energized for new season

PLATTSBURGH — Six-hundred and nine days after the last NEWHL game was played in Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh State women’s hockey will open its 2021-22 Northeast Women's Hockey League season.
There will be no shortage of veteran presence within the group to help guide the sophomores and first-years through their first season when the Cardinals begin to defend their Division III national title this Saturday.
Kaitlin Drew-Mead and team captains Annie Katonka and Erin McArdle all took advantage of the added year of eligibility the NCAA provided due to COVID-19-related season cancellations, and they will be joined by seven seniors and five juniors.
“Without a doubt, to have players of that calibre back for the fifth year is a huge plus; they’re great players and good people,” Houle said. “They’ve been great with the younger players to start the year. A lot is expected of them on the ice, and certainly off the ice as well, and I know they’re definitely ready for the task.”
In goal, senior goalie Ashley Davis will look to return to the form she was displaying before things were shut down in March 2020, when she was riding high with a .949 save percentage and .91 goals against average, with the Cardinals winning all 19 games she played.
“She had a great year, leading us to the NCAA quarters before things ended abruptly, so we expect her to be strong,” Houle said.
Behind her will be junior goalies Chloe Beaubien and Lilla Nease.
Houle expects returners McArdle, Emma Killeen and Kendall Wasik to solidify a strong defensive core to go along with the talent in nets.
And up front, the return of Katonka, current active Cardinal scoring leader for goals, assists and points, spearheads a strong group of forwards.
“With Annie back, and Ivy Boric, Sara Krauseneck, Nicole Unsworth: those kids have had great careers to this point, and some are just coming into their own,” Houle said. “Up front, I think that’s probably where we’re strongest, but we’re pretty solid in all areas.”
For her part, Katonka already has five goals and an assist in the team’s two preseason tilts.
EXHIBITION
In those two exhibition matchups, Houle was able to get a good look at the team as they beat Saint Michael’s College on back-to-back days.
While the team took a decisive 8-0 victory out of game one, the second win had more to take out of, Houle said.
“First game, I thought we were very sporadic and shaky at times, and gave up a lot of scoring chances, even though the score didn’t indicate that,” Houle said. “The second night, we actually played better; even though we only won 2-0, I thought we responded well to what we needed to do. Just kind of tighten things up defensively, system-wise.”
CORTLAND
But now the team faces its first regular season game since Feb. 22, 2020, with the Cortland Red Dragons coming to Stafford Ice Arena for a 3 p.m. puck drop, Saturday.
The team expects a challenge out of the Cortland squad, Houle said, and is looking forward to it.
“Cortland is certainly an up-and-coming team; they’ve given us a tough time the last two seasons that we played, and I think they’ve recruited well,” Houle said. “They’re definitely going to be a team to be reckoned with on Saturday, and the entire season.”
A season that Houle, and the players are very eager to get going.
“For me it’s a return to normal routine,” Houle said. “It’s great to be back, and I’m just really happy for the players to be able to get out there and do what they love to do.”
