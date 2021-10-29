THE CARDS RETURN: Plattsburgh men primed for successful season

PLATTSBURGH — And away we go!
The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team opens its 2021-22 regular season tonight at 7 p.m. with a non-conference contest against Plymouth State at the Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals will then take on Castleton State on Saturday at 7 p.m. in another home non-conference match-up.
“Our goal is to peak at the right time near the end of the season,” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “We want the challenge of trying to win the SUNYAC Tournament and getting into the NCAA (Division III) Tournament.
“That is always what we strive for at Plattsburgh State.”
There are a couple of concerns on the team heading into the season.
“One, we need to get healthy,” Moffat said. “The injury bug hit us the first two weeks of practice, but we're nearly back at 100 percent now.
“And, two, we need to play disciplined hockey. We've talked about that the last couple of days since our exhibition game against St. Michael's. We want to play five-on-five and not get into a special teams battle.”
There are 32 players currently on the roster, including 18 players who have never played a regular-season game at Plattsburgh State.
“We've been kind of fiddling around with line combinations and to see who plays well together,” Moffat said. “We feel we have a couple of lines already in place. The guys who we brought in are working their tails off and are gelling off the ice and now on the ice.
“We're just worried about us and not the other teams. We have to figure out how we play the best. How we win the one-on-one battles, who executes and who is playing the best in goal.
“The competition for playing time in practice has been intense, and our compete level is very high.”
Moffat and assistant coach Reid Lesswing made it a point to recruit some bigger players the past two years. Mission accomplished.
“Sure, we wanted to get bigger because some of the teams would take advantage of our lack of size,” Moffat said. “We wanted to be strong down the middle, and we have a lot of competition at center. Some of those players will move to a wing.
“We will still be a skating team, but we have also improved our physicality.”
Moffat expects the team leadership to be there.
“We have players who were captains on their junior teams, and they will be natural leaders for us,” he said.
“But (senior defenseman) Matt Araujo is the heartbeat of our team. He's a great player, an all-conference player. He is one of our hardest working players both on the ice and in the classroom.”
The SUNYAC season, with Geneseo and Oswego leading the way, figures to be as challenging as ever.
“The SUNYAC is one of the best Division III conferences in the country and continues to be strong, even stronger,” Moffat said.
“It's a big help to get two games under our belt before we play SUNYAC games. Plymouth State has been a very good team. They have won their league (MASCAC) title the past two seasons and have been to the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.”
The Cardinals are scheduled to open their SUNYAC campaign the weekend of Nov. 5-6, hosting Cortland on that Friday and rival Oswego the following night.
