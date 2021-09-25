Check out some extra photos that did not make it in this week's Press-Republican sports coverage prior to now.
64, of Romeo Circle, Plattsburgh, passed away, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center in Vermont. He was born in Plattsburgh on January 27, 1957, son of Merritt and Mary (Baker) Linsley. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 28th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the R.W. Wal…
ROUSES POINT [mdash] Jamie S. Smith, 41, of Rouses Point, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the UVM Health Network at CVPH. She was born Nov. 27, 1979, in Plattsburgh, the daughter of Roy Smith Jr. and Sherrin (Coulombe) Smith. She enjoyed find-a-word puzzles, adult coloring books and b…
died September 20, 2021. Visitation will be September 25, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lakeside Regional Church, Hague, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, Ticonderoga. www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Marie Premo was celebrated at St. Edmund's Church, Ellenburg on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at noon with Rev. Steven Rocker officiating and assisted by altar server Deryl Gregory. Music was provided by organist, Bernard Grogan and soloists, Liz Guerin a…
62, of Plattsburgh, died September 21, 2021 at his home. Visitation is Friday, September 24, 2021 from 11:00am to 12:00 pm at Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Services will follow at 12:00 pm . Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery.
