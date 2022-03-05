Check out some extra photos from recent North Country sports action. These can also be found on page B4 of the March 5-6 weekend edition of the Press-Republican.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 11:36 am
27, of Plattsburgh, passed away March 3, 2022, at his home. Visitation is Wednesday, March 9, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 3123 Miner Farm Road in Altona. Services will follow at 1 p.m.
Horace H. Fountain, 96, of Fox Farm Road, Plattsburgh, NY, passed away on March 3,2022 at his home. He was born in Beekmantown on August 10,1925. Graveside services will be at St. Peter's Cemetery at a later date.
