Check out some extra photos that did not make it in this week's Press-Republican sports coverage prior to now.
These photos can also be found on page B3 of the June 26-27 Weekend Edition of the Press-Republican.
Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 26, 2021 @ 4:49 am
Velma T. Ducatte, 86, of Punta Gorda, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Bayfront Health Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Alexander's Church in Morrisonville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been en…
MERRILL [mdash] Florence Collins, 89, formerly of Merrill, N.Y., died Friday, June 24, 2021, at the Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Plattsburgh. Born on Sept. 17, 1931, in Ellenburg, N.Y., she was the daughter of Carl A. and Blanche (Bombard) Ormsbee. She was married to Willia…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.