Check out some extra photos that did not make it in this week's Press-Republican sports coverage prior to now.
These photos can also be found on page B3 of the June 19-20 Weekend Edition of the Press-Republican.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] William J. "Bill" MacArthur, 89, of Truman Avenue, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at the UVM Health Network-CVPH with family by his side. He was born in Plattsburgh on September 18, 1931, the son of the late John and Dorothy (Duquette) MacArthur. Bill served in the U.S…
FRANCONIA [mdash] Donald "Don" Swift was born in Montreal, Quebec, on March 3, 1954, and passed peacefully from his battle with cancer on June 13, 2021, with some family by his side. He is formerly of Scarborough, Ontario, and Beaconsfield, Quebec. He is survived by his two daughters: Katie …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.