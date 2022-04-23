AuSable Valley’s Austin Mattilla (14), Nate Doner (24) and Zander McCabe trot off the field in between innings in a non-league game against Lake Placid, April 6, in AuSable Forks. The Patriots came out with a tight 9-8 win over the Blue Bombers. (Jessica Collins/Staff Photo)
Plattsburgh High’s Lily Duquette swings at a ball during a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference game against Peru, on April 5, in Plattsburgh. The Hornets won, 15-4. (Jessica Collins/Staff Photo)
Chase Clukey of Chazy looks to first base to watch for a steal from a Peru player during a non-league game on March 31, in Peru. The Nighthawks topped the Eagles, 19-1. (Jessica Collins/Staff Photo)
Plattsburgh State’s Nolan De Melfi hauls in a ground ball during a game against SUNY Canton, April 1, at Chip Cummings Field in Plattsburgh. In the end, the Cardinals came out with a 10-6 win. (Jessica Collins/Staff Photo)
AuSable Valley’s Jillian Bezio moves to attempt a catch during a non-league game against Moriah, April 11, in Clintonville. The Patriots took down the Vikings, 17-2. (Jessica Collins/Staff Photo)
Plattsburgh State’s Nikki Scioscia (19) and Russell Sage’s Alexandra Queeney (12) throw the ball up during a draw in a non-conference game on March 30, at the Field House Complex in Plattsburgh. The Cards downed the Gators, 15-5. (Jessica Collins/Staff Photo)
The Plattsburgh High girls lacrosse team stands in a muddy field after a game with Potsdam on April 7, in Plattsburgh. The Hornets were behind, 5-4, when the game was halted due to the field conditions. (Photo Provided)
Northeastern Clinton’s Karsen LaBarge hurls a pitch to a Beekmantown batter during a game on April 4, in Beekmantown. The Eagles secured a 4-3 win over the Cougars. (Jessica Collins/Staff Photo)
Ebony Ruffin of Seton Catholic returns a rally against Peru’s Remi Beauharnois, April 11, at Memorial Tennis Courts in Plattsburgh. (Jessica Collins/Staff Photo)
The Bonus Zone: April 23, 2022
Check out some recent photos from North Country sports action.
These photos are also on page B4 of the April 23-24 Weekend Edition of the Press-Republican.
