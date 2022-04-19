The boys and girls tennis squads of the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference are gearing up for a new season of challenges.
Editor’s Note: Preseason coaching forms from Schroon Lake and Beekmantown boys were not submitted to the Press-Republican.
AUSABLE VALLEY
Although the youth of the team may be a weakness, the varsity experience of the three returning players is a strength for the Patriots on the girls side, according to coach Lynn LaDieu.
In her first year, LaDieu is coaching both the girls and boys teams. The girls squad went 1-8 last season, while the boys went 3-6.
For the boys’ side, the school is looking to build a confident tennis team.
“We had not fielded a boys team for several years before last season,” LaDieu said.
In both the boys and girls, the teams are looking to be more competitive in the conference, noting that there are tough teams to beat on both sides.
“We are looking to improve on our record from last year and be more competitive,” LaDieu said.
GIRLS
Players lost
Maggie Meyer.
Players returning
Serena Brandt, Raychell Jerdo and Alyssa Matteau.
Newcomers
Rozzlyn Beane, Brielle Laundree, Abigail MacDougal and Raegan Schier.
BOYS
Players lost
Zane Moussa.
Players returning
Aidan Croghan, Eben Dorr, Tucker MacDougal, Tristan Laundree.
Newcomers
Preston Rein and Alic Rock.
BEEKMANTOWN
The Eagles’ experience on the court will be one of their keys to success this year.
“We return most of our top players from last year, including singles Section VII champion Luci Brown and Doubles Section VII champion Dillon Bronson,” coach Seth Spoor said.
Hailey Williams, the team captain, and Ella Repas, who went undefeated last year, will both be returning.
“Besides those four returning starters, we also return Sopie Miller and April Secore who were exhibition players that had a magical run last year to the Section VII Doubles finals,” Spoor said.
Lillianna Cross also returns for Beekmantown. First-year players include Peyton Hooker, Julia Conroy, Sawyer Fleming, Rhianna Gilligan, Carly Hagadorn, Olivia Hagadorn, Robin Lesinski and Olivia Miller.
The Eagles will have one goal this year after an undefeated season last year, to keep winning.
“Our goal is to repeat as CVAC and Section VII Champions, but we know that other teams have improved,” Spoor said.
Spoor noted Peru, Plattsburgh High, Northeastern Clinton and Saranac as being some teams to beat.
GIRLS
Players lost
Abby Scott and Alexis Provost.
Players returning
Hailey Williams, Luci Brown, Dillon Bronson, Ella Repas, Sophie Miller, April Score and Lillianna Cross.
Newcomers
Peyton Hooker, Julia Conroy, Sawyer Fleming, Rhianna Gilligan, Carly Hagadorn, Olivia Hagadorn, Robin Lesinki and Olivia Miller.
LAKE PLACID
For the girls’ team, the singles will likely be the strongest, coach Jon Fremante said, having the three returning players fill out the top three singles spots.
Those three returners are Reagan Levitt, Elsie Fitzsimmons and Melanie Megliorie. In the doubles, Fremante said there will be a number of developing players.
Newcomers include Kiera Levitt, Julia Crawford, Bailey Smith, Grace Ericson, Jennifer Giroux, Anusha Pahar and Madison Tyler.
“I think we will be in the middle of the pack this year, getting better as the season goes on,” Fremante said. He also noted that Beekmantown always has a strong team, with Plattsburgh High and Peru being teams to look out for also.
On the boys’ side, the team returns seven players in Sonja Toishi, Tristan Spotts, Kenneth Lawless, Harrison Carlisto, Nash Carlisto, Owen Keal and Colden Damour.
Coach Tyler Chase said that seniors Toishi and Spotts will bring their experience to the team, with Chase looking for the two to advance deep into the ranks.
The two newcomers are Parker Scanio and Colin Francis.
“The team is fairly young and inexperienced,” Chase said. “I’m looking for a lot of growth as the season progresses.”
GIRLS
Players lost
Dellice Chase, Karis Hudson, Avery Kidder and Dayna Bearce.
Players returning
Reagan Levitt, Elsie Fitzsimmons and Melanie Megliorie.
Newcomers
Kiera Levitt, Julia Crawford, Bailey Smith, Grace Ericson, Jennifer Giroux, Anusha Pahar and Madison Tyler.
BOYS
Players lost
Simon Thill, Adrian Hayden and Reuben Bernstein.
Players returning
Sonja Toishi, Tristan Spotts, Kenneth Lawless, Harrison Carlisto, Nash Carlisto, Owen Keal and Colden Damour.
Newcomers
Parker Scanio and Colin Francis.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Bobcats’ girls team is led by Jess Barnhart, and has three returners with the majority of the team being made up of the 15 newcomers.
“We are young, and hungry to learn and get better,” Barnhart said. “Our players have been working hard to improve and are willing to take constructive criticism to make themselves better.”
The newcomers include Allie Barber, Chelsey Guay, Jo-Ann Mead, Emily Griffin, Hailee James, Lily Husband, Monique Faubert, Madison Dow, Molly Peryea, Ava Castine, Mandy McKinney, Makenzie Begore, Kenna Magoon, Katie Hart and Makayla Breyette, while the three returners are Sam Hart, Reese LaFountain and Zanna St. Hilaire.
The team has gone two seasons without a win, but this year they’re looking to change that.
“We hope to be competitive and want to improve every match,” Barnhart said. “We hope to get our first win.”
For the boys’, coach Tyler Pombrio is in his second season at the helm with just four players returning in Trenton Dupree, Seth King, Izek Guay and Kaleb Guay.
The Bobcats will have 10 new players in Tristan Craig, Parker Manor, Kingston Tucker, Donovan Turner, Connor Guay, Tristin Lagree, Harold Carter, Holden Dyer, Aiden St. Andrew and Hunter Trombley.
“This year's boys’ varsity tennis team is a young and hard-working group of student athletes. While this group is relatively new to the sport of tennis, they have continued to exhibit a hard work ethic and the teamwork skills necessary to have a successful tennis season,” Pombrio said. “Our four returning players have taken active leadership roles and provide assistance whenever and wherever possible.”
Pombrio said the team’s biggest weakness would be the inexperience, with only four players having competition experience.
However, their main goal for the season is to build on the successes and lessons they learned last season.
“As the size of our team has increased, we hope to be a more competitive program,” Pombrio said.
GIRLS
Players lost
Emily Brooks.
Players returning
Sam Hart, Reese LaFountain and Zanna St. Hilaire.
Newcomers
Allie Barber, Chelsey Guay, Jo-Ann Mead, Emily Griffin, Hailee James, Lily Husband, Monique Faubert, Madison Dow, Molly Peryea, Ava Castine, Mandy McKinney, Makenzie Begore, Kenna Magoon, Katie Hart and Makayla Breyette.
BOYS
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Trenton Dupree, Seth King, Izek Guay and Kaleb Guay.
Newcomers
Tristan Craig, Parker Manor, Kingston Tucker, Donovan Turner, Connor Guay, Tristin Lagree, Harold Carter, Holden Dyer, Aiden St. Andrew and Hunter Trombley.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Coach Harry McManus said both the boys and girls teams hope to be competitive in most matches this year.
Last year, the boys went 8-1 and the girls went 4-5 on the season.
This year, the girls have 13 team members, with six returners and seven newcomers.
Maggie Sample, Callie Racine, Laci Roberts, Brooke Mulverhill, Dalila Purisic and Jenna Pennington all return for the Cougars while Brynn Hite, Grace McCarty, Gwen Ricard, Katelyn Underwood, Molly Hilferty, Sydney Lemieux and Isabella Barriere are all starting out.
For the boys, varsity experience will come with the returning players in Reid LaValley, Owen Roberts, Hayden Chester, Darren Dubois and Haven Dragoon. While the trio of newcomers, Lucas Deuso, Marcus Bedard and Blake Chevalier, will look to the more experienced players for guidance.
GIRLS
Players lost
Bryn Sample and Cameron Foley.
Players returning
Maggie Sample, Callie Racine, Laci Roberts, Brooke Mulverhill, Dalila Purisic and Jenna Pennington.
Newcomers
Brynn Hite, Grace McCarty, Gwen Ricard, Katelyn Underwood, Molly Hilferty, Sydney Lemieux and Isabella Barriere.
BOYS
Players lost
Ryan O’Donnell and Jack Gero.
Players returning
Reid LaValley, Owen Roberts, Hayden Chester, Darren Dubois and Haven Dragoon.
Newcomers
Lucas Deuso, Marcus Bedard and Blake Chevalier.
PERU
With only one player being lost to graduation, the Nighthawks have six returners who will use their varsity experience to lead the team to success.
Stephanie Davis, Jacklin Mitchell, Remi Beauharnois, Elise Beauharnois, Morgan Bechard and Morgan Eagleson are all returning, while Jennifer Davis, Quincy Luck and Madisyn Robinson are all new players.
However, coach Bruce Beauharnois said some newcomers will be expected in the spots for the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
“We lack a bit of depth and we will need many new players to step up and try and provide wins,” Beauharnois said.
The girls team went 5-2 last season, and Beauharnois said that despite the high level of local girls tennis, the Peru squad will be competitive in the conference race.
The boys team, coached by Matthew Mero in his 29th year with Peru, have lost their top two singles players to graduation, but are returning five starters in Gavin Mero, Elijah Lederman, Sebastien Schaefer, Zachary Johnson and Isaac Mitchell.
Newcomers include Nathan St. Louis, Jack Hayes and Ethan Wilson.
“Although we lost two very skilled players, we are still bringing back some veteran players who are very eager to step up and fill the void,” Mero said. “ I have been very impressed with the cohesiveness between players this preseason and look forward to an exciting year.”
Mero said that Plattsburgh High and Lake Placid will be some strong contenders in the conference, but the Nighthawks hope to be competitive all-around.
GIRLS
Players lost
Emma Posada
Players returning
Stephanie Davis, Jacklin Mitchell, Remi Beauharnois, Elise Beauharnois, Morgan Bechard and Morgan Eagleson.
Newcomers
Jennifer Davis, Quincy Luck and Madisyn Robinson.
BOYS
Players lost
Austin Davis and Jacob Bishop.
Players returning
Gavin Mero, Elijah Lederman, Sebastien Schaefer, Zachary Johnson and Isaac Mitchell.
Newcomers
Nathan St. Louis, Jack Hayes and Ethan Wilson.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
The girls’ team at Plattsburgh High loses only one graduate while 11 seniors return to the team, with coach Rich Gottschall saying the team has few weaknesses coming into the season.
“We have depth and experience on our team of 17,” Gottschall said. “These players have played together for years and at the very onset of the season are pushing each other and quickly getting into form.”
Tabitha Tiako-Batu, Tessa Bonnabesse, Kristie Cantwell, Rebecah Courson, Sena Demir, Kasey Fuller, Guiseppina Gallicchio, Ava Given, Olivia Gottschall, Olivia Nowoseilski, Vera Saliba, Alison Silver and Valerie Stacey-Patrie are all returning, while four newcomers, freshmen Emily Bliven, Bailey Hewson and Ava Perry start their varsity career and senior Tasharria Truesdale joins the Hornets as well.
The squad went 7-2 last year, and Gottschall expects Beekmantown, Peru and Saranac to have tough programs to beat.
“We will be competitive in both conference and sectional competitions,” he said.
The boys side is in a similar spot, returning seven players, including singles champion Sebastien Bonnabesse, and All-Stars Andrew and Nick Bula.
“The Plattsburgh boys tennis team has most of last year’s sectional championship team back,” coach Cathy Whalen said.
Whalen, in her 20th year of coaching, went 8-1 with the team last year, and they hope for more success with newcomers Joel Avos, Bransen Fitzwater, Ben Lambert and Jacques Gervich joining the team.
Other returning players include John Cantwell, Momin Khan, Simon Meyer and Vinney Gallicchio.
“This team has its sights set on success,” Whalen said. “This team is athletic and determined.”
GIRLS
Players lost
Willmaa Satheeskumar.
Tabitha Tiako-Batu, Tessa Bonnabesse, Kristie Cantwell, Rebecah Courson, Sena Demir, Kasey Fuller, Guiseppina Gallicchio, Ava Given, Olivia Gottschall, Olivia Nowoseilski, Vera Saliba, Alison Silver and Valerie Stacey-Patrie.
Newcomers
Emily Bliven, Bailey Hewson, Tasharria Truesdale and Ava Perry.
BOYS
Players lost
James Buckser.
Players returning
Sebastien Bonnabesse, Andrew Bula, Nicholas Bula, John Cantwell, Momin Khan, Simon Meyer and Vinney Gallicchio.
Newcomers
Joel Avos, Bransen Fitzwater, Ben Lambert and Jacques Gervich.
SARANAC
Thomas Montanaro, in his second year of coaching both the boys and girls squad, is excited that both teams have a full roster this season.
“This is the most players we've had in several years. Last season we lost several matches due to forfeits, so this season we look forward to being more competitive in the section,” Montanaro said.
Strong singles players Sydney Myers and Lia Parker are among the list of returners, as well as Raegan Mulverhill, who Montanaro said has shown great progress.
“Despite the experience of our returning players, we have a lot of new players this year who are ready to prove themselves,” Montanaro said.
Newcomers for the girls include Samantha Alix, Danielle Borner, Calleigh Breyette, Ella Hathaway, Madison Slominski, Madyson Tripp, Emma Trudeau, Taya Wood and Felix Wood.
On the boys’ side, the senior duo of Hunter Devins and Collin Clancy are back and ready to get into the season.
“They proved themselves last year to be a strong doubles team when they compete at their best level,” Montanaro said. “Senior Hunter Provost will be looking to improve on his 6-3 record from last season.”
Landen Smith rounds out the list of returning players for the Chiefs, while nine newcomers join the team in Asher Girard, Karter Breyette, Ryan Devins, Joshua Gaboriault, Gavin Hamel, Liam Kotsogiannis, Dale Lavarnway, Ashton Seymour and Jaedon Spear.
“This is a transitional year for our program as we look toward the future in the young talent,” Montanaro said. “Even though these players lack tennis experience, several of them are proven competitors in other sports.”
GIRLS
Players lost
Mya Paquette and Ella Carter.
Players returning
Reagan Mulverhill, Sydney Myers and Lia Parker.
Newcomers
Samantha Alix, Danielle Borner, Calleigh Breyette, Ella Hathaway, Madison Slominski, Madyson Tripp, Emma Trudeau, Taya Wood and Felix Wood.
BOYS
Players lost
None.
Players returning
Collin Clancy, Hunter Devins, Hunter Provost and Landen Smith.
Newcomers
Asher Girard, Karter Breyette, Ryan Devins, Joshua Gaboriault, Gavin Hamel, Liam Kotsogiannis, Dale Lavarnway, Ashton Seymour and Jaedon Spear.
SETON CATHOLIC
First-year coach Frantzy Noze is excited to get started with the Knights in this upcoming season.
The girls’ squad has two returners in Charlotte Hughes and Ebony Ruffin, while Isaac Nizel and Collin Farrington return for the boys.
There are no new boys players, but the girls team has seven newcomers in Ella Manion, Oona Hall, Maria Casas Ros, Lison Becam, Juliette Metcalf, Maria Romero and Lily Von Bargen.
“We are very young and energetic,” Noze said. “We are looking forward to competing against everyone in our conference.”
Noze said that the lack of experience will be one of the weaknesses coming into the season.
GIRLS
Players lost
Hailey Murnane, Kennedy Spriggs.
Players returning
Charlotte Hughes and Ebony Ruffin.
Newcomers
Ella Manion, Oona Hall, Maria Casas Ros, Lison Becam, Juliette Metcalf, Maria Romero and Lily Von Bargen.
BOYS
Players lost
Nick Palma.
Players returning
Isaac Nizel and Collin Farrington.
Newcomers
None.
