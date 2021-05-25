TENNIS PREVIEW: CVAC season underway with many confident teams

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference tennis season has gotten underway and showcased plenty of great competition so far.
There's plenty of goals that all the teams have set for themselves this year with the hopes of enjoying the season and improving each day.
AUSABLE VALLEY
Both of the Patriots’ tennis teams have a number of new players, five on each, along with several players returning, and only one, Quinn Herringshaw, leaving because of graduation.
Coach Kay Barber said that a strong work ethic would be a plus for the girls, but there could be a challenge for the newer players learning the game.
The boys have a team for the first time in several years, but they are willing to put in time to improve their ability, but the previous absence of experienced players could be a difficulty.
Girls
Players Lost
Quinn Herringshaw
Players Returning
Raychell Jerdo, Katherine Rondeau, Maggie Meyer
Newcomers
Serena Brandt, Alauna Goodman, Makayla Lewallen, Alyssa Matteau, Katie Peterson
Boys
Players Lost
None
Players Returning
Aiden Croghan, Eben Dorr
Newcomers
Tristan Laundree, Tucker MacDougal, Eddie Cumber, Rocket Mongulla, Zane Moussa
BEEKMANTOWN
Nine newcomers are joining the Eagles, so inexperience will be the girls’ team’s biggest weakness in the upcoming season, according to coach Seth Spoor.
“Due to losing our season last year, we only have one returning starter,” Spoor said.
“Our other players are going to be thrown into roles that they haven’t had a lot of preparation for.”
With the 2020 season dismantled, Spoor said it was almost impossible to predict which teams will do well this season.
“In spite of our inexperience, I believe our team will be competitive with the other tennis teams.”
Coach of the boys team, Chuck Ko, said the team has good depth this year.
“We have a good mix of returning and new players with great athletic ability and potential. The returning players have already stepped up as leaders on the team.
However, even with the year layoff, the team doesn’t seem to have missed a beat on the court, Ko said.
Ko, who is also head coach of the Plattsburgh State women’s team, said that the team will not be likely to produce a top 5 player, and although they usually end up ranking 3rd or 4th during sectionals, he believes the team could be a dark horse and win it all.
Girls
Players Lost
Lizzie Hynes, Hallie Hurwitz, Kylie McFadden
Players Returning
Dillon Bronson, Lucianna Brown, Ella Repas, Abigail Scott, Hailey Williams
Newcomers
Kaitie Bishop, Lillianna Cross, Alyson Girard, Emily Girard, Bailey Hewson, Sophie Miller, Alexis Provost, April Secore, Morgan Wood
Boys
Players Lost
Ryan Northrup, Adam Conroy
Players Returning
Cade Berry, Nathaniel Finley, Shawn Secore, Bode Curilla
Newcomers
Peter LaBarge, Eclipse Conroy, Lucas Curilla, Jacob Magiera, Dylan Brown
LAKE PLACID
With six players returning, and Jon Fremante’s seven years coaching experience, the Blue Bombers girls tennis team looks mature and experienced, and ready to bounce back from a year off.
“This year our strength is that we have room to improve throughout the season, and my returning players are more mature now than two years ago,” Fremante said.
The coach said the year off may be a challenge for the team, as well as all the other teams in the area.
On the boys’ side, the No. 1 singles Sonja Toishi is out this season with a knee injury.
“We will miss Sonja at the top,” coach Tyler Chase said, “but should still be able to maintain a competitive presence.”
With six newcomers, Chase cited that youth and inexperience as exciting, but also a possible challenge for the current season.
“Our boys’ team continues to grow,” Chase said. “With several young players hopefully getting some exhibition playtime in this season, I feel we have a bright future.
“Improvement is showing every day of practice.”
Girls
Players Lost
Haley Giroux, Sam Jubin
Players Returning
Karis Hudson, Arnita Cecunjanin, Elsie Fitzsimons, Reagan Levitt, Dellice Chase, Melanie Megliore
Newcomers
Avery Kidder
Boys
Players Lost
Camden Reiley
Players Returning
Tucker Jakobe, Simon Thill, Reuben Bernstein, Tristan Spotts, Owen Keal
Newcomers
Adrian Hayden, Kenny Lawless, Chase Newman, Harrison Carlisto, Nash Carlisto, Colden Damour
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Bobcats tennis teams are led by Jess Barnhart and Tyler Pombrio, and have no returning players for either the boys or the girls.
In 2019, they were 0-9. With no returners to guide the newcomers, it will be a challenge to inexperienced players.
“We are young, and hungry to learn and get better,” Barnhart said. “Our players have been working hard to improve and are willing to take constructive criticism to make themselves better.
“Our players have been super positive and eager to get better.
“We hope to be competitive and get our first win.”
Girls
Players Lost
None
Players Returning
None
Newcomers
Emily Brooks, Reese Lafave, Amber Mercay, Zanna St. Hilaire, Sam Hart
Boys
Players Lost
David Griffin, Parker Brassard, Delbert Hart
Players Returning
None
Newcomers
Trenton Dupree, Izek Guay, Kaleb Guay, Seth King
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
Coached by Harry McManus and Adam Khater, the Cougars tennis teams are accompanied by returning players from both the boys and girls teams.
“We have some returning letter winners from two years ago on each team,” McManus said.
“They will be relied upon for their leadership.”
With no newcomers for the girls team, and five for the boys, both teams need to adapt to the challenges of having new talent, missing new talent as well.
“Our goal is to be competitive in every match individually and as a team this year for boys and girls," McManus said.
Girls
Players Lost
Meara McManus, Abby Favro, Emma Gooley, Jenna Pennington
Players Returning
Bryn Sample, Catherin Foley, Dalila Purisic, Maggie Sample
Newcomers
None
Boys
Players Lost
Ian O’Donnell, Jack Manor, Jack Sample, Logan Gooley
Players Returning
Ryan O’Donnell, Jack Gero, Darren DuBois, Haven Dragoon,
Newcomers
Hayden Chester, Austen Dubuque, Owen Roberts, Reid LaValley, Richard McGrath
PERU
The Nighthawks hope to get strong play at the No. 1 singles and doubles this year.
According to coach Bruce Beauharnois, Stephanie Davis is expected to have a strong year at No 1. singles, after having two good years at No. 3 singles.
“Like most teams, Peru will need newcomers to the team to improve markedly as the season progresses,” Beauharnois said.
Emma Posada, the only returning senior, acts as an anchor for the team.
For the boys’ team, who was undefeated in 2019, is relying on experience, team conditioning and returning players as keys to success during this season.
Coach Matt Mero, who has been with Peru since 1993, said that the loss of key players will result in returning veterans Austin Davis and Jacob Burgette to embrace their leadership roles.
Mero said that PHS and NCCS are the teams to beat, saying that they are always competitive, but other schools like Lake Placid could also be a contender.
Girls
Players Lost
Dakota Mousseau, Cydney Bond, Mikayla Fountain
Players Returning
Emma Posada, Jacklin Mitchell, Remi Beauharnois, Stephanie Davis
Newcomers
Molly Davey, Elise Beauharnois, Julianna McCormick, Morgan Bechard
Boys
Players Lost
Tanner Spear, Aijah Seymour, Thomas Dubay
Players Returning
Austin Davis, Jacob Burgette, Isaac Mitchell, Quincy Luck, Sebastien Schaefer, Gavin Mero, Elijah Lederman, Zach Johnson
Newcomers
None
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
Plattsburgh’s girls team has a large roster, with a strong group of experienced players and a large group of freshmen.
“While we have most of our top lineup from last year, we have a very strong group of players ready to take their place this year and in the years to come,” coach Rich Gottschall said.
Gottschall said that since lots of their players are advancing in the lineup, some former doubles players will need time to hone their skills at singles, and because of this, the team will start with less experienced players at No. 2 doubles.
“Tessa Bonnabesse and Olivia Nowoseilski have worked hard on their games in the offseason and will help out considerably in the top of the lineup,” Gottschall said.
The boys team has six newcomers, and only two returners, Sebastien Bonnabesse and James Buckser.
“This team is young,” Hornets coach Cathy Whalen said. “What we lack in experience I hope to make up for in athleticism, as well as developing key skills quickly.
“Sebastien Bonnabesse was the top seeded boy and is back as a ninth-grader looking to claim the top spot in the sectional tournament.”
Girls
Players Lost
Brina Michaels, Sophia Gottschall, Paige Murray, Vaia Graves
Players Returning
Kristi Cantwell, Olivia Nowoseilski, Olivia Gottschall, Allison Silver, Wilmaa Satheeskumar, Valerie Stacey-Patrie
Newcomers
Tessa Bonnabesse, Rebecah Coursin, Ava Given, Vera Saliba, Alice Saliba, Kasey Fuller, Victoire Gilloteaux, Reha Maken, Guiseppina Gallicchio, Sena Demir, Jazlyn Brooks
Boys
Players Lost
Ben Keever, Rafael Kowel, Garrett Lemza, Olivier Maher, Thomas Carron
Players Returning
Sebastien Bonnabesse, James Buckser
Newcomers
Andrew Bula, Nicholas Bula, John Cantwell, Vincenzo Gallicchio, Momin Khan, Simon Meyer
SARANAC
Without a full squad for girls or boys, coach Thomas Montanaro said the Chiefs will be playing their best to remain competitive against other schools, despite low numbers.
Returning Sydney Myers previously won the doubles sectionals with her sister Kayla, who was lost to graduation.
On the boys’ side, Jacob Nolan was lost to graduation, and won the sectional finals as doubles with returning Hunter Provost.
“All of our returning players have improved during the offseason,” Montanaro said. “Our incoming first-year players compete in other sports and natural athleticism.”
Montanaro said that Beekmantown, Peru and PHS would be the teams to look out for and beat this season.
Girls
Players Lost
Kayla Myers, Hannah Peroza
Players Returning
Molly Lynch, Sydney Myers, Lia Parker
Newcomers
Ella Carter, Raegan Mulverhill, Mya Paquette
Boys
Players Lost
None
Players Returning
Hunter Provost
Newcomers
Collin Clancy, Hunter Devins
SCHROON LAKE
The Wildcats will be led by Anna Maisonville on the girls side, who placed third in all of Section VII in 2019.
Coaches Brandon Kryszak and Anna Stitt said that this year will be a rebuilding season, where most of the players are experiencing tennis for the first time.
They cited positivity, athleticism, enjoyment of the sport as some of the team’s strengths.
The team’s experience as a whole could be a challenge for the current season. The team has nine newcomers across the boys and girls teams, with Stitt coaching for the first time, alongside Kryszak returning for his second year.
Girls
Players Lost
None
Players Returning
Emma Haneman, Anna Maisonville
Newcomers
MacKenzie Cutting, Kaylee Frasier, Malena Gereau, Kayli Hayden, Madison Prikryl
Boys
Players Lost
Gabe Gratto, Ryan Haneman
Players Returning
Christian Gratto
Newcomers
Drake Belrose, Oliver Higgens, Trey Pratt, Elijah Yarosh
SETON CATHOLIC
The Knights have one sole returner for each the girls and boys teams, Haley Murnane and Nicholas Palma, respectively.
Eight players are joining the girls, and two are joining the boys.
“We have a lot of fresh faces this year,” Seton Catholic coach Shannon Olsen said, “but they are all athletic and picking up the sport well.”
Olsen said learning the rules would be a big challenge for some of the athletes who haven’t played before, and cited that as something the team would need to work on throughout the season.
Girls
Players Lost
Brittany Bashaw, Avery Turner, Sophie Von Bargen
Players Returning
Haley Murnane
Newcomers
Ebony Ruffin, Maria Castro, Charlotte Hughes, Ivy Pepito, Marine Beauduin, Sara Di Patrizio, Emma Nidasi, Kennedy Spriggs
Boys
Players Lost
Tianxiu Li, Jacob Schiff, Runcheng Wu, Hang Yu
Players Returning
Nicholas Palma
Newcomers
Collin Farrington, Isaac Nizel
