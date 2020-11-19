SWITCHING IT UP: With no football, Burns happy he joined Saranac soccer

SARANAC — If you were to think joining a varsity soccer team your senior year after not having played the sport since you were five years old is crazy, you would probably be right.
But Conner Burns proved it's not so crazy of a thought after all.
The Saranac senior, who was set to play his third year of varsity football, joined the Chiefs' soccer team this fall knowing the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's COVID-19 guidance pushed the football season to a tentative start date in the spring.
"I just could not be not playing sports this fall," Burns said. "This was the only option, and all my friends were wanting me to play, so I decided to join the team. My friends convincing me was a huge help."
THE SWITCH
Known for playing quarterback and safety for the Saranac football squad, Burns swapped out his football pads and helmet for shin guards and soccer cleats.
Having not played organized soccer since he was five, there was an adjustment period, but Burns made the most of the season.
"I love football, and I missed it more and more every day, but soccer was really fun," Burns said.
Even though he was playing a different sport, Burns did not lose one of the best characteristics his soccer coach Calvin Hamel said he brought to the table.
As the saying goes, hustle never has a bad day, and Burns proved that.
"He is just a great kid," Hamel said. "He brings a lot of energy. His effort and energy is second to none.
"Kids feed off his energy, and he never lets up. He is just a good athlete and a great part of the team. He is always ready to go, and that's great to see as a coach."
THE FIRST DAY
A couple days before practice, Burns kicked a soccer ball around with teammates Jack Mather and Zach Rainville just to get a feel for soccer again.
"I thought it would be a good idea just to get a bit of a warmup in," Burns said while laughing a bit.
He wanted to get himself as prepared as possible for the season.
Burns said he wanted to be on the team but be more than just a member. He wanted to contribute and knew he had work to do after the first day of practice in late September.
"It was conditioning to start at the first day of practice, which I was fine with, but once I started touching a soccer ball, I knew I was not up to par with all the other kids," Burns said.
"Over time, it started to come to me, and a little before the midway mark of the season, I was feeling good."
A TEAM PLAYER
Burns finished with two goals and three assists this season, playing primarily at the forward position.
One of his goals came in a 7-1 victory over Beekmantown, Oct. 13, and his teammates loved every second of it.
"It was a great feeling to score," Burns said. "All my teammates on the bench were screaming, 'QB 1! QB 1!' It was a fun day."
Nik Hamel, one of Chiefs' captains, was impressed with what Burns brought to the team.
"At first, I thought he was just here for fun, but then I saw him in practice and knew he was here to play," he said.
"He brings a lot of heart. He is a football player, but you would not know it. It's like my dad has said in the past about players like Conner. He would rather have a team full of heart than a team full of talent because heart can beat talent any day."
A PERFECT ENDING
Due to the pandemic, there was no sectional tournament or state playoffs, which meant Saranac would end its season in the Mountain Region pod of the Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament.
The Chiefs took down Saranac Lake, 2-0, Saturday to win the Mountain Region title.
"The last game was amazing," Burns said. "Most Saranac teams never go off on a win, so it was really good to do that."
The championship was the best win of them all, but all the small victories Burns had throughout the year showcased great meaning.
He credited his coach for much of his improvement as well as his teammates.
"Coach Hamel played a big role," Burns said. "After practice, he would be giving me tips on things like kicking and passing and shooting and things like that. He is definitely one of the best coaches I have had in my career of sports.
"At the beginning of the season, I was just running out there trying to get a body on someone, but toward the end, I could comfortably dribble past people, make passes and help the team a little more.
"That's what I wanted to do more than anything."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.