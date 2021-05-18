CLINTONVILLE — The Beekmantown track and field team won both sides of its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field meet against AuSable Valley, Monday.
The Eagles were led by Dade Cox, and Izaih and Alex Jock, who all had multiple event wins on the night.
Ethan Liebeck and Rowan Rabideau took the only events of the night for the Patriots, with Liebeck winning the 1600-meter event while Rabideau won the discus.
For the girls, Angelina Lyons, Morgan Dumas and Danielle Dyke owned the night for Beekmantown, with Dyke winning the long and triple jump events, Dumas winning the shot put and discus throws, and Lyons winning the triple jump and 100-meter events.
Grace Hodgson won AuSable Valley’s only event, taking first in the 1500-meter event.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 98, AuSable Valley 15
3200 relay- 1, BCS (Bibeau, Goodwin, I. Jock, Magiera), 10:42.6.
110 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 19.1.
100- 1, Cox, BCS, 12.3.
1600- 1, Liebeck, AVCS, 5:16.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Reams , Burke, Neilson, Cox).
400- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 56.1.
400 hurdles- 1, A. Jock, BCS, 1:08.2.
800- 1, Goodwin, BCS, 2:14.5.
200- 1, Cox, BCS, 24.9.
3200- Not contested
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Cox, Burke, Jock, VanAlpen), 3:55.4.
High jump- 1, Ducatte, BCS, 5.
Long jump- 1, Jock, BCS, 19-1.
Triple jump- 1, Jock, BCS, 32-10.
Shot put- 1, Martin, BCS, 32-2.
Discus- 1, Rabideau, AVCS, 86-10.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 97, AuSable Valley 23
3200 relay- 1, BCS (Denton, Eldridge, Hamel, LaMora), 12:38.9.
100 hurdles- 1, Chapman, BCS, 19.2.
100- 1, Lyons, BCS, 14.2.
1500- 1, Hodgson, AVCS, 6:27.3.
400 relay- 1, BCS (Morgan, Warner, Chapman, Lyons), 58.5.
400- 1, LaMora, BCS, 1:11.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Matott, BCS, 1:35.3.
800- 1, Hamel, BCS, 2:57.8.
200- 1, Dyke, BCS, 30.5.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, BCS (Hamel, LaMora, Chapman, Rivers), 4:56.3.
High jump- 1, Dyke, BCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Dyke, BCS, 14-4.25.
Triple jump- 1, Lyons, BCS, 29-5.
Shot put- 1, Dumas, BCS, 23-5.
Discus- 1, Dumas, BCS, 61-7.
SARANAC 82, SETON CATHOLIC 32
SARANAC 92, SETON CATHOLIC 33
SARANAC — Seton Catholic put up strong showings in the 3200-meter and 1600-meter relays, but Saranac took care of business in other events.
The team of Madyson Whalen, Savannah DeJordy, Faline Yang and Abby Pearl won both of the long-distance relays for the Knights on the girls’ side, but the Chiefs won the meet 92-33 with multiple event wins coming from Angelena Fay and Marissa LeDuc.
On the boys side, a team of Ashton Guay, Sam DeJordy, Aiden Pearl and Max Grafstein won the 3,200-meter relay for Seton, with DeJordy and Pearl notching multiple event wins, but Saranac took the overall win on the back of multiple event wins from Stephen Fleury, Brandon Ashley and Zashon Abrams.
—
Boys
Saranac 82, Seton Catholic 32
3200 relay- 1, SC (Guay, DeJordy, Pearl, Grafstein), 9:41.8.
110 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 20.3.
100- 1, Abrams, SCS, 11.3.
1600- 1, DeJordy, SC, 5:23.5.
400 relay- 1, SCS (LaBarre, Strack, Harkness, Abrams), 46.2.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 1:13.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Fleury, SCS, 1:12.5.
800- 1, DeJordy, SC, 2:23.7.
200- 1, Abrams, SCS, 24.
3200- 1, Balch, SCS, 10:52.2.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Stanton, SCS, 5-0.
Long jump- 1, Abrams, SCS, 18-0.
Triple jump- 1, Fleury, SCS, 35-3.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 45-0.5.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 104-5.
—
Girls
Saranac 92, Seton Catholic 33
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, DeJordy, Yang, Pearl), 11:54.3.
100 hurdles- 1, A. Fay, SCS, 18.6.
100- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 13.5.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:43.5.
400 relay- 1, SCS (K. Blair, M. Converse, M. LeDuc, A. Fay), 54.3.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 1:05.
400 hurdles- 1, A. Fay, SCS, 1:20.4.
800- 1, Boulds, SCS, 2:44.1.
200- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 29.
3000- 1, Cliche, SCS, 13:44.5. .
1600 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, DeJordy, Yang, Pearl), 5:15.9.
High jump- 1, Damiani, SCS, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 15-7.
Triple jump- 1, Converse, SCS, 31-2.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 25-5.
Discus- 1, Tate, SCS, 60-7.
SARANAC LAKE 108, PERU 22
SARANAC LAKE 78, PERU 53
SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake downed the Peru Nighthawks in both sides of its meet.
The Red Storm boys were led to a 108-22 victory with wins in the 3200-meter, 400-meter and 1600-meter relays. Micah McCulley, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Gabe Wilson, Peter Fogarty, James Catania, Robbie Sinclair and Mitchell Ellsworth all won multiple events for Saranac Lake.
Nik Recore snagged the only victory for the Peru boys, posting a 12:36 in the 3200-meter event.
Things were a good deal closer on the girls side, with the Red Storm eking out a 78-53 victory over the Nighthawks.
Saranac Lake took the 3200-meter and 1600-meter relays, while Peru took the 400-meter relay. The Red Storm swept the throwing events, with Mia Sanford winning the shot put and discus competitions.
Megan Wilson, Gwendalyn Mader, Brooklyn Shumway and Sanford all won multiple events for Saranac Lake, while Swyers, Quin Crippen, Selena Ramos and Ella Garrow all won multiple events for Peru.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 108, Peru 22
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (McCulley, A Fogarty, Hesseltine, Martin), 9:11.2.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 20.2.
100- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 11.4.
1600- 1, Catania, SLCS, 4:49.6.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Cheney-Seymour, Maiore, Sinclair, Wilson), 49.1.
400- 1, McCulley, SLCS, 54.3.
400 hurdles- 1, A. Fogarty, SLCS, 1:07.
800- 1, Catania, SLCS, 2:09.9.
200- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 24.4.
3200- 1, Recore, PCS, 12:36.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Maiore, P. Fogarty, Catania, McCulley), 3:55.
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 17-7.
Triple jump- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 34-1.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 41-4.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 113-6.5.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 78, Peru 53
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Mader, Wilson, Trabakoulos, Shumway), 11:50.5.
100 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 19.2.
100- 1, Ramos, PCS, 13.8.
1500- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 6:19.8.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Garrow, Crippen, Swyers, Ramos), 57.7.
400- 1, Garrow, PCS, 1:10.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Swyers, PCS, 1:23.
800- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 2:52.8.
200- 1, Kujabi, SLCS, 31.1.
3000- 1, Lancet, PCS.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Shumway, Wilson, Mader, Fletcher), 5:06.
High jump- 1, Cecunjanin, SLCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Crippen, PCS, 13-5.
Triple jump- 1, Leeret, SLCS, 29.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 30-3.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 85-9.5.
LAKE PLACID 77, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 20
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 54, LAKE PLACID 24
PLATTSBURGH 88, LAKE PLACID 30
PLATTSBURGH 67, LAKE PLACID 38
PLATTSBURGH 94, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 20
PLATTSBURGH 65, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 37
LAKE PLACID — Plattsburgh High swept meets against Lake Placid and Moriah/Boquet Valley while Lake Placid and Moriah/Boquet Valley split their meet at a three-team event.
Plattsburgh High had multiple-event-win nights from Siri Sorenson, Madeline Boule, Nora Graves and Lily Clermont on the girls’ side, while Tanner Estes, Jaylen Gonzalez and Braeden McGinnis each had multiple wins for the boys.
For the Lake Placid boys, John Brownell, Will Douglas, Zach Gavin, Evan Brenner, Jesse Marshall, Max Flanigan, Jack Lawrence and Will Hollander each had multiple event wins on the night, while Ellen Lansing and Harley Cohen were the only Blue Bombers to register multiple wins for the girls.
Sophia McKiernan and Juliana Riemersma each registered multiple-event-win nights for the Moriah/Boquet Valley girls.
—
Boys
Lake Placid 77, Moriah/Boquet Valley 20
3200 relay- 1, LP (Gavin, Hollander, Douglas, Brenner), 10:05.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Marshall, LP, 12.6.
1600- 1, Flanigan, LP, 5:09.
400 relay- 1, LP (Roth, Marshall, Hollander, Cooper), 55.2.
400- 1, Flanigan, LP, 59.7.
400 hurdles- 1, Smith, M/BV, 1:32.
800- 1, Douglas, LP, 2:24.
200- 1, Marshall, LP, 27.29.
3200- 1, Scanio, LP, 12:13.
1600 relay- 1, LP (Flanigan, Gavin, Douglas, Lawrence), 4:10.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Lawrence, LP, 15-5.5.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Brownell, LP, 30-8.
Discus- 1, Brownell, LP, 93-8.
—
Girls
Moriah/Boquet Valley 54, Lake Placid 24
3200 relay- Not contested.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 18.6.
100- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 13.4.
1500- 1, Cohen, LP, 5:55.
400 relay- 1, M/BV (Harris, Biselle, Speak, Due), 1:01.4.
400- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 1:06.5.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 1:26.9.
800- 1, Rother, LP, 2:58.
200- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 29.28.
3000- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 12:52.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- 1, Demar, M/BV, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 14.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LP, 30-5.5.
Shot put- Not contested.
Discus- Not contested.
Boys
Plattsburgh 88, Lake Placid 30
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Barney, Sellers, Sharp, Gonzalez), 9:55.
110 hurdles- 1, Gul, PHS, 21.3.
100- 1, Estes, PHS, 11.85.
1600- 1, Flanigan, LP, 5:09.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Bordeau, Estes, Elshafey, Phillips), 49.2.
400- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 58.03.
400 hurdles- 1, Jackson, PHS, 1:16.7.
800- 1, Barney, PHS, 2:24.
200- 1, Estes, PHS, 24.6.
3200- 1, Scanio, LP, 12:13.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Jackson, Estes, Wells, Gonzalez), 4:09.
High jump- 1, Bordeau, PHS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Gonzalez, PHS, 18-3.5.
Triple jump- 1, Elshafay, PHS, 36-7.
Shot put- 1, McGinnis, PHS, 37-3.
Discus- 1, Brownell, LP, 93-8.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 67, Lake Placid 38
3200 relay- Not contested.
100 hurdles- 1, Baker, PHS, 21.4.
100- 1, Harper, LP, 14.2.
1500- 1, Cohen, LP, 5:55.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Sorensen, Bresnahan, Keliharana, King), 1:01.
400- 1, Boule, PHS, 1:06.2.
400 hurdles- 1, Lansing, LP, 1:18.1.
800- 1, Rother, LP, 2:58.
200- 1, Bale, PHS, 29.03.
3000- 1, Cohen, LP, 13:06.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Graves, Neale, Clermont, Bale), 5:01.
High jump- 1, Yolhem, PHS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, Snide, PHS, 13-11.25.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LP, 30-5.5.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 25-11.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 75-1.
Boys
Plattsburgh 94, Moriah/Boquet Valley 20
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Barney, Sellers, Sharp, Gonzalez), 9:55.
110 hurdles- 1, Gul, PHS, 21.3.
100- 1, Estes, PHS, 11.85.
1600- 1, Van Buren, M/BV, 5:43.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Bordeau, Estes, Elshafey, Phillips), 49.2.
400- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 58.03.
400 hurdles- 1, Jackson, PHS, 1:16.7.
800- 1, Barney, PHS, 2:24.
200- 1, Estes, PHS, 24.6.
3200- 1, Anderson, M/BV, 12:48.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Jackson, Estes, Wells, Gonzales), 4:09.
High jump- 1, Bordeau, PHS, 5-4.
Long jump- 1, Gonzalez, PHS, 18-3.5.
Triple jump- 1, Elshafay, PHS, 36-7.
Shot put- 1, McGinnis, PHS, 37-3.
Discus- 1, McGinnis, PHS, 64-3.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 65, Moriah/Boquet Valley 37
3200 relay- Not contested.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 18.6.
100- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 13.4.
1500- 1, Graves, PHS, 6:00.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Sorensen, Bresnahan, Keliharana, King), 1:01.
400- 1, Boule, PHS, 1:06.2.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 1:16.9.
800- 1, Clermont, PHS, 3:04.
200- 1, Boule, PHS, 29.0.
3000- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 12:52.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Graves, Neale, Clermont, Bale), 5:01.
High jump- 1, Demar, M/BV, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 14.
Triple jump- 1, Snide, PHS, 30.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 25-11.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 73-11.
