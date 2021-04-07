SUNYAC spring sports will continue without fans

SYRACUSE — The State University of New York Athletic Conference Presidents' Council will continue to prioritize safety in the conduct of spring intercollegiate athletics by limiting attendance to participating student-athletes, officials and athletic administrators.
Although the State of New York has updated guidance to allow for spectators, the leadership of SUNYAC has decided that spectators will not be admitted to any contests this spring.
"After having the 2020 spring season cancelled due to the pandemic, the focus of the SUNYAC is to ensure spring sport student-athletes are able to compete in 2021 without losing a second season," the SUNYAC Presidents Council stated in a press release.
Thanks to a robust, system-wide approach to combating the COVID-19 virus, most campuses have an infection rate of less than 0.5 percent.
Unlike high school sports where attendance at athletic events predominantly comes from the local community, NCAA Division III intercollegiate athletics draws students and spectators from a vast geographic region. This poses a much greater potential to spread the COVID-19 virus to areas currently experiencing low infection rates.
Risking a reintroduction of the virus into SUNYAC campuses and their local communities would not be a responsible decision.
Also, the NCAA has granted spring sport athletes at the Division III level two additional seasons of eligibility that may be used at the undergraduate or graduate level to extend their intercollegiate athletic careers.
SUNYAC athletic departments are offering live video streaming of most athletic contests for spectators to watch from the convenience and safety of their home. For more information on live streaming, please check out the athletic websites of your favorite SUNYAC institutions, or visit the SUNYAC Composite Schedule website.
