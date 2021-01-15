SUNYAC HONORS: Plattsburgh State's Keyser, Knight, Radigan, Saccocio named to All-Decade Team

CORTLAND — Four former members of the Plattsburgh State women's soccer team have been named to the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Soccer All-Decade Team.
Plattsburgh State's honorees include midfielder Lindsey Keyser (Keeseville, N.Y./AuSable Valley; 2008-11), defender Brooke Knight (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Plattsburgh; 2014-17), forward Liz Radigan (Troy, N.Y./Troy; 2007-10) and midfielder Madeline Saccocio (Schenectady, N.Y./Schalmont; 2014-17).
Each school was responsible for nominations and voting. The final team selected consisted of 33 players to mirror the size of an annual all-conference team, but was not broken down by position. To be eligible, players had to have played at least one season between 2010-19 and must have either been named All-SUNYAC at least twice or a SUNYAC Athlete of the Year once.
KEYSER
Keyser remains the program's only National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA – now the United Soccer Coaches) All-America honoree in its history, as she earned Third-Team All-America honors in 2010.
She also earned NSCAA First-Team All-Region honors in 2010, and she was a two-time First-Team All-SUNYAC selection (2011, 2010). Keyser finished her career with 46 points on 17 goals and 12 assists across 74 matches played, registering a career-best seven goals and 17 points during her junior season in 2010.
Academically, she was named a SUNY Chancellor's Scholar-Athlete in 2010-11. As a team, Plattsburgh State went 45-19-10 during Keyser's four years with the program, making two appearances in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
KNIGHT
Knight wrapped up her career as one of the top backs in program history.
She earned United Soccer Coaches Second-Team All-Region honors in 2017 and was a three-time All-SUNYAC selection, earning First-Team All-SUNYAC laurels in 2017 and 2015 and picking up Second-Team All-SUNYAC recognition in 2016.
Knight also earned a spot on the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2017. For her career, she recorded 10 points on three goals and four assists across 75 matches played.
As a team, the Cardinals fashioned a 45-28-6 overall record during Knight's four years with the program.
RADIGAN
Radigan served as the spark plug for a potent Plattsburgh State offense during her four years with the program, finishing her career ranked second in Cardinal women's soccer history in both points (104) and goals (45).
She was a two-time NSCAA Third-Team All-Region selection, earning the honor in 2010 and 2007, and she earned D3kicks.com Second-Team All-Region status in 2007.
Radigan garnered First-Team All-SUNYAC mention in 2007 before adding Second-Team All-SUNYAC honors to her résumé in 2010 and 2008.
In addition, she was chosen to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2010. As a result of her success on the pitch, she was chosen as the Plattsburgh State Female Senior Achievement Award winner in 2010-11.
The Cardinals went 52-17-9 overall during her four years with the program, making two NCAA Division III Tournament appearances.
SACCOCIO
Saccocio made her mark as one of the top offensive players of the decade by registering 88 career points on 37 goals and 14 assists across 72 matches played, earning SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year honors following her senior season in 2017.
She was a three-time All-Region selection, earning United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Region honors in 2017, NSCAA Second-Team All-Region accolades in 2016 and NSCAA Third-Team All-Region mention in 2015.
Saccocio earned First-Team All-SUNYAC honors in 2017, 2016 and 2015, and she was chosen to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2016.
In the program's career record book, she ranks fourth in goals and fifth in points.
Academically, Saccocio earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District honors, SUNY Chancellor's Scholar-Athlete recognition and SUNYAC Women's Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year plaudits in 2017.
As a team, Plattsburgh State went 45-28-6 during Saccocio's time with the program.
