SUNY Plattsburgh's "Game on for Giving" campaign underway

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh's fifth-annual "Game on for Giving" campaign to benefit Cardinal Athletics is underway, and this year, it feels like more than just a game.
Cardinal athletic programs have not been immune to the changes brought on by COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic has forced teams to rethink how they operate in the "new normal." From changes in the classroom to changes in how teams practice, meet and compete, Cardinal athletes are facing numerous challenges.
Now more than ever, teams are looking for support to help keep them in the game.
As part of the campaign, which culminates on "GAME DAY 2021," set for Monday, Feb. 15, Cardinal athletic teams are competing against each other for donor support and up to $5,000 that was generously provided by Cardinal Hall of Famer Richard Semmler '68.
Just as in previous years of the campaign, the team with the most overall donors when Feb. 15 comes to an end at midnight will take possession of the coveted Cardinal Cup trophy. New this year, the team with the most overall donors will also be awarded $1,000.
The team that garners the most alumni donors will be awarded $2,000, and the remaining $2,000 will go to the team that achieves the highest percentage increase in alumni donors over last year's competition play.
In 2020, women's soccer garnered both the most alumni and overall donor support, while women's tennis captured the highest percentage increase in alumni participation.
Cardinal fans and alumni are encouraged to get in the game by making a donation to their favorite Cardinal team.
As a direct result of donor support during last year's competition, student-athletes benefited from locker room improvements, new team equipment for strength and conditioning, uniforms and training attire, and team travel for growth and development opportunities.
"Donor support provides resources that allow our teams to remain competitive and provide our athletes with well-rounded experiences. We are so thankful to Richard Semmler for his generous support of this campaign and to all our Cardinal fans and alumni who participate in Game Day 2021," said Cardinal Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard.
In addition to giving to any of the 18 Cardinal varsity teams, donors may designate gifts to the Fitness Center, recreational sports, Athletic Hall of Fame, athletic training, athletic communications or the Cardinal Athletics general fund. They may also choose to divide their support among multiple recipients.
Fans can learn more about Game on for Giving, make a gift and find out where each team stands in the competition at plattsburgh.edu/gameon. Gifts can be made on or before Friday, Feb. 15.
