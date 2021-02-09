Student-athlete perspective: A letter to NYSPHSAA and to all student-athletes

Editor's note: This letter features the thoughts and opinions solely of Regan Arnold, a student-athlete at Willsboro Central School. It was sent to the Press-Republican and kept in its entirety and only edited for grammar.
I am a senior student-athlete at Willsboro Central School. This is my identity. This is who I am. I know I am not alone in feeling this way. I write this hoping NYSPHSAA and Section leaders will better understand the perspective of the athletes they represent. I write this hoping that other students will read and recognize that they feel similarly to me. I write this hoping to make a difference.
Throughout all the conversations and debates regarding high school sports this year, there has been one key aspect missing. The voice of student athletes has not been asked for or considered. We are not just kids with no ability to contribute. On the contrary, we provide an insight that the leaders of the 11 sections and the leaders of NYSPHSAA are clearly missing. My goal is to provide that perspective. I want everyone to understand.
The limitations and difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic have caused are frustrating to everyone in all aspects of life. The world has changed, and it is crucial that the entire population do everything possible to keep safe and to make it to the other end of this trying time. I want to ensure that anyone reading knows I take this pandemic very seriously and would never advocate for something that would be unreasonably dangerous or irresponsible. However, if appropriate precautions are in place, sports are safe. Scientific studies and the results of other states playing have shown this.
COVID-19 interrupted sports about a week after my basketball team was eliminated in the sectional title game. I was heartbroken for obvious reasons, but I was able to get through this on the thought that I would have the opportunity to lead my team back to that game my senior year. I would get a second chance. That gave me fuel.
At that point, I never dreamed my junior year golf season would get canceled but as the virus continued to get worse, and because our lack of knowledge about the virus was so great, a season was deemed impossible. This was devastating for me. I dearly missed practicing and competing with my teammates. I also had personal goals in relation to league play, sectionals, and states that I was unable to achieve.
Even though the golf season had been canceled, I still practiced constantly so that these goals might be attainable in my senior year. It meant everything to me.
For all these reasons, the decisions of the past few weeks and the explanations behind them have greatly upset me. Winter and spring state competitions were eliminated for a second consecutive year. I would be OK with this if all efforts had been made to provide the opportunity and it just was not possible. However, it appears to me that the leadership committees of NYSPHSAA and the 11 member sections have not taken advantage of an opportunity to be creative and to think out of the box to find a way to safely host state championships. This is absolutely maddening to me.
As an athlete and competitor, the opportunity to go to states is why we play. I strive every year to help my team raise a Section VII banner on the wall and then go on to regional competition. It is my motivation and my fire. Without it, sports simply are not the same. The athletes would be willing to do anything for this. Testing, quarantining before play, fundraising to allow for COVID safe lodging and food. You name it – athletes will do it. Having reviewed the minutes from several meetings, I was unable to find examples of creativity and unique problem solving.
Dr. Robert Zayas, the NYSPHSAA leader said that overnight travel created a “unique challenge” and went on to say that “we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events." Student athletes are passionate about their sport because of the chance to play in these championship events. I am aware that reconsidering the decision to cancel winter state championships is highly unlikely. However, it is important to me that NYSPHSAA leaders fully understand the impact of that decision.
When I recently heard about the cancellations of the spring state championships, I was even more disappointed and saddened. Canceling the events months before these competitions would occur does not allow any time to see how the circumstances may change. Eliminating state championships this early in the game seems to indicate little to no interest in creatively finding a way to make these events happen.
This troubles me greatly. Speaking about golf specifically, tournaments that bring together junior golfers nationally have been and will be held in and around New York. Organizations such as the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, and Northeastern New York Junior Golf Tour are making it happen for the youth in this state in every way they can. And it has continued without any COVID issues. Golf tournaments on a large scale have been very safe when precautions are taken, and the effort is made.
Matt Walentuk, the Section VII executive director said that the cancellation, “only impact(s) a small number of elite teams who may have had the opportunity to compete in states." While I understand the sentiment, I could not disagree more. To any competitor, the goal of a season is to go all the way. That is from where the motivation comes. That is from where the desire comes. This decision asks students to give all their heart and soul to a team without the ability to end the season on their terms.
Mr. Walentuk went on to say that, “We are concerned about the mental health of student-athletes, and if we stay in that lens, the state championships take a back seat”. Once again, I respectfully and strongly disagree. The competition allows the players to strive for a goal. And to accomplish that goal with a group of peers. Take away a student athlete’s goal, and you take away their motivation. That NYSPHSAA is not doing everything they can to provide for the athletes they represent is incomprehensible to me.
My team will never get closure on our basketball career. It will never end on our terms. We will never hang a banner on the walls in our home gym.
I will never get the chance to accomplish my goals in golf. It will never end on my terms. I will always ask myself, "What if?"
I will always wonder what could have been if the leaders of New York State Public High School Sports had communicated with their athletes and done everything in their power to make it happen for them just as so many other organizations have done. NYSPHSAA, you took the easy way out.
This is not benefiting my mental health or that of any other athlete. I have not felt like myself since that basketball game my team lost last spring. Athletic competition is who I am. The seeming lack of effort by NYSPHSAA to advocate for and seek input from its student athletes is disheartening. So much more could be happening. NYSPHSAA, Section VII – all you have to do is act like this means everything to you. Because it means everything to the athletes you represent.
In writing this letter, I hope that the decision regarding state playoffs this spring might be reconsidered, and I ask that a productive and positive dialogue between athletes and administrators be established. If such a dialogue were started, I would advocate for creativity. I would ask for unprecedented solutions to unprecedented problems. Some preliminary ideas I would put up for consideration include:
Flexibility and fluidity with the dates of the spring state playoffs. This would make it unnecessary to decide the fate of a June event in February.
The possibilities of combining quarantining, testing and fundraising to help make championship events feasible.
The potential extension of the spring season into early July – the lack of regents this year makes this attainable. Doing this would afford schools more time to put together a complete spring season and allow for the potential to hold state playoffs should the circumstances be satisfactory.
Allow for teams to schedule games/matches while those that qualified attend states. This ensures that each team maximizes any opportunity to provide competition for all.
These are just a few ideas that I personally have. Imagine the potential of this dialogue if all the athletes in the state could attack solving this “unique” problem alongside the state officials. As Kevin Garnett once said after winning the NBA Finals, “ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!!!!"
