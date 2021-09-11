Strong run game propels Moriah over PHS

MINEVILLE — Moriah got off to a quick start in its season-opener Friday, scoring on the first possession in less than two minutes.
Noticing how Plattsburgh High set up for the kick-off, Vikings coach Don Tesar called for an onside kick.
The Vikings recovered the ball and marched down the field to go up two scores early, setting the tone in a 36-6 win over the Hornets at Linney Field in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football.
“When they lined up the way they did, after we scored ... I said, ‘Onside middle – just chase it down,’” Tesar said. “It was big that we were able to recover it, and we were able to take a lot of momentum, take the sting right out of them right away.”
Much to Tesar’s delight, a packed house was there to witness it all.
“Last year only parents were able to come,” he said. “This year it’s nice to have the fans out here cheering the guys on.”
Mason Spring spear-headed a deep and effective backfield for Moriah (1-0), running for a game-high 78 yards and two touchdowns. Behind six players, Moriah finished with 252 rushing yards and four scores.
Rowan Swan added 36 of those, scoring on a 1-yard keeper, and had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Sprague. Boden Valentine, having already had a standout defensive game, rushed four times for 44 yards in the fourth quarter, including a tackle-breaking 14-yard score.
“We’re very deep in the backfield, and that’s the one place we’re really deep at,” Tesar said.
The Vikings swarming and physical defense held Plattsburgh High in check for much of the game. The Hornets most promising drive – in the closing minutes of the first half – ended with an interception by Riley Demarais.
“I thought we made big strides from last week’s scrimmage to now,” Tesar said. “I thought we played very physical, controlled the ball-game. We stopped the run, made them pretty much strictly go to the pass.”
Michael Phillips had a strong game for Plattsburgh High (0-2), finishing with 102 receiving yards. He got the Hornets on the board with a 66-yard catch-and-run on a deep pass down the sideline from Benjamin Bordeau in the fourth quarter. Phillips also had a big red-zone interception in the first half with Moriah leading 14-0.
Moriah and Plattsburgh High are both back in action next Friday. The Vikings host Class D rival Ticonderoga, while the Hornets visit Beekmantown.
—
Moriah 36, Plattsburgh High 6
Plattsburgh 0 0 0 6 – 6
Moriah 14 8 8 6 – 36
First quarter
M- Spring 6 run (Spring run), 1:29.
M- Swan 1 run (pass fails), 6:15.
Second quarter
M- Spring 35 run (Swan run), 10:17.
Third quarter
M- Sprague 24 pass from Swan (Harris pass from Swan), 4:18.
Fourth quarter
PHS- Phillips 66 pass from Bordeau (pass fails), 3:49.
M- Valentine 14 run (run fails), 7:09.
Individual statistics
Rushing
M- Spring 15-78, 2 TD; Swan 6-36, TD; Harris 5-39; Demarais 6-30; Wright 7-25; Valentine 4-44, TD. Totals: 43-252, 4 TD.
PHS- Bordeau 9-12; McGinnis 3-10; Griffiths 4-11; Golden 3-0. Totals: 19-33.
Passing
M- Swan 2-6-1-40, TD.
PHS- Bordeau 9-22-1-124, TD.
Receiving
M- Sprague 2-40, TD.
PHS- Phillips 4-102, TD; Duquette 3-10; McGinnis 1-14; Colburn 1-(-2). Totals: 9-124, TD.
Interceptions
M- Demarais.
PHS- Phillips.
