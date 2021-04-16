Strong first half sends Oneonta past Plattsburgh State

ONEONTA — Despite matching the Red Dragons' scoring output in the second half, the Plattsburgh State men's lacrosse team dropped a 13-6 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) contest to SUNY Oneonta on Friday afternoon at Red Dragon Field.
Oneonta held a 42-30 edge in shots and a 33-16 margin in ground balls in addition to going 14-for-23 at the 'X.' The Cardinals fared well on clears, going 13-for-14, while the Red Dragons went 1-for-3 on extra-man opportunities.
Plattsburgh State falls to 1-5 overall (1-3 SUNYAC) with the loss and next visits SUNY New Paltz on Friday, April 23, at 4 p.m. Oneonta rises to 4-0 overall (4-0 SUNYAC) with the win and next visits SUNY Cortland for a non-conference game on Sunday, April 18, at 1 p.m.
First-year attackman Brian Pohoreckyj (Port Washington, N.Y./Paul D. Schreiber) cashed in on a pass from senior short-stick defensive midfielder Justin Wise (Niskayuna, N.Y./Niskayuna) to open scoring 3:44 into the contest, but the Red Dragons countered with eight straight goals to close out the first half, entering the halftime intermission with an 8-1 advantage. During that run, junior attackman Dean Cannon netted three goals, while senior attackman Thomas McRae had one goal and two assists.
While Oneonta extended its lead on a goal from sophomore midfielder Sam Haita to kick off the third quarter, sophomore attackman Gus Rugg (Haverstraw, N.Y./North Rockland) broke up the surge with a goal midway through the period on a feed from Pohoreckyj. Junior midfielder Andrew Braverman (Sayville, N.Y./Sayville) scored his first collegiate goal with 4:46 remaining in the third on a Pohoreckyj pass, but Oneonta's senior midfielder Thomas Fay scored man-up on a dish from senior midfielder Ryan MacDevitt to hand the Red Dragons a 10-3 edge through three quarters of play.
After Oneonta's Cannon scored 1:21 into the fourth quarter, senior midfielder Stephen Kane (Hampden, Mass./Minnechaug Regional) found the back of the net courtesy of Pohoreckyj twice in a span of 43 seconds to trim the gap to 11-5, but Cannon countered with a goal on an assist from sophomore attackman Connor Gallagher less than two minutes later. Kane completed the hat trick—which he achieved in just fourth-quarter goals—with a tally with 4:42 remaining, while McRae's unassisted goal for Oneonta with 4:05 left rounded out the scoring.
Pohoreckyj tallied a career-high five points on a goal and four assists to key the Cardinal attack, while Kane posted his fifth three-goal game of the season. First-year midfielder Logan Jones (Bayport, N.Y./Bayport-Blue Point) scooped up a career-high four ground balls and went 7-for-15 at the 'X' to pace Plattsburgh State on face-offs.
For Oneonta, Cannon finished with five goals, while McRae had four points on two goals and two assists. Sophomore face-off specialist Matthew Cronk went 8-for-11 on face-offs, adding five ground balls.
Plattsburgh State utilized three goalies, with junior Christian Bassi (Windham, N.H./Kimball Union Academy) stopping eight shots in 49:50 of play, sophomore Killian Shea-Smith (St. Albans, Vt./Tilton School [N.H.]) making three saves in 8:10 of action and first-year Dan Clements (Putnam Valley, N.Y./Putnam Valley) not facing a shot on goal in 2:00 of work. Oneonta's junior goalie Jordan Berson earned the win with a 15-save effort.
—
Oneonta 13, Plattsburgh State 6
Plattsburgh 1 0 2 3 — 6
Oneonta 4 4 2 3 — 13
Scoring
Plattsburgh- Wise 0-1, Pohoreckyj 1-4, Kane 3-0, Jones 1-0.
Oneonta- McRae 2-2, Cannon 5-0, Maslin 0-1, Haita 2-0, Fay 2-0, MacDevitt 0-1, Hodgens 1-0, Gallagher 1-2.
Saves- Bassi 8-20, Shea-Smith 3-4, Clements 0-0, PSU, 11-24. Berson, ON, 15-21.
Faceoffs- Oneonta, 14-9.
Shots- Oneonta, 42-30.
Ground balls- Oneonta, 33-16.
