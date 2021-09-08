Strong defense, timely offense send Beekmantown past Saranac

BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown boys soccer team got the Northern Soccer League portion of its schedule off to a great start, Wednesday.
Propelled by defense and a goal in both the first and second halves, the Eagles took home a 2-0 win against Saranac.
Sam Bingel netted his first varsity goal to give Beekmantown a 1-0 lead a bit past the midway mark of the first half.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were limiting the Chiefs' scoring chances.
Rocco Golden finished with a five-save shutout in the Beekmantown nets, which included a huge stop to preserve the lead for the Eagles in the second half.
Zach DuBray added some insurance for Beekmantown off an assist from Josh Burgin at the 31:01 mark of the second half.
"Our defensive unit of Riley Hewson, Jordan Deyo, Zach Marin and Sam Bingel played a great game," Eagles coach Ryan Loucy said. "They did an excellent job of limiting Saranac's quality opportunities and deflected or blocked several shots."
Branden Ashley turned away five shots for the Chiefs.
—
Beekmantown 2, Saranac 0
SCS 0 0 — 0
BCS 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, BCS, Bingel, 17:29.
Second half- 2, BCS, DuBray (Burgin), 31:01.
Shots- Beekmantown, 9-7.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 5. Golden, BCS, 5.
WILLSBORO 5
CROWN POINT 0
CROWN POINT — Justin Joslyn and Ethan and Carson Leibeck led the way for the Warriors.
Joslyn opened the scoring off of a pass from Ethan Leibeck shortly into the first half before Carson tallied a pair of goals. Ethan then closed the first half with a goal of his own for the Warriors.
Joslyn added to the Willsboro lead in the second half to finish off the rout.
“We got four guys involved in the scoring and had some quality finishes,” Warriors coach Eric Arnold said. “Crown Point battled hard, and the second half was relatively evenly played.”
—
Willsboro 5, Crown Point 0
W 4 1 — 5
BV 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, W, Joslyn (E. Leibeck), 28:10. 2, W, C. Leibeck (E. Leibeck), 13:46. 3, W, C. Leibeck (Joslyn), 8:14. 4, W, E. Leibeck, 5:36.
Second half- 5, W, Joslyn (Lee), 12:35.
Shots- W, 12-4.
Saves- Jaquish, W, 3. Name unknown, CP, 6.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 5
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 0
ELLENBURG — A Jim Wells hat trick spurred the Northeastern Clinton boys past Northern Adirondack.
Wells scored twice about a minute apart early in the first half before completing the trio of tallies 29:46 into the first frame.
The Cougars also got goals from Winnie Simpson and Jordan Brown in the win.
“We had a couple of bad spells in the first half and found ourselves out of the game at halftime,” Northern Adirondack coach Damien Nevader said. “The second half was much better from our perspective, but with good teams like NCCS, you have to show up from the start.”
Chase Letourneau made seven saves for Northeastern Clinton in the win, while Tim Stickney and Pat Benware made 11 and five saves, respectively, for the Bobcats in the split game.
—
Northeastern Clinton 5, Northern Adirondack 0
NAC 0 0 — 0
NCCS 4 1 — 5
First half- 1, NCCS, Wells, 6:30. 2, NCCS, Wells, 7:30. 3, NCCS, Wells, 29:46. 4, NCCS, Simpson, 34:30.
Second half- 5, NCCS, Brown (Wells), 28:11.
Shots- NCCS, 22-10.
Saves- Letourneau, NCCS, 7. Stickney, NAC, 11. Benware, NAC, 5.
PERU 8
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — Peru had multi-goal nights from three players in a rout of Saranac Lake.
Ashton Guay, Seanen Edwards and Dominic Favlo each netted a pair in the Nighthawks' win, with Morgan McCormick and Ashton Catlon each tallying one of their own as well.
Kenny Lawless made 13 saves for the Red Storm in the loss, while Ryan Robinson stopped four shots in net for Peru in the shutout.
—
Peru 8, Saranac Lake 0
PCS 0 0 — 0
SLC 4 1 — 5
First half- 1, PCS, Guay. 2, PCS, S. Edwards (D. Edwards). 3, PCS, D. Favlo (D. Edwards). 4, PCS, Guay (A. Favlo).
Second half- 5, PCS, D. Favlo (D. Edwards). 6, PCS, McCormick (D. Favlo). 7, PCS, Catlin (D. Edwards). 8, S. Edwards (LaBarge).
Shots- PCS, 26-5.
Saves- Lawless, SL, 13. Robinson, PCS, 4.
TUESDAY
GIRLS
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5
TICONDEROGA 2
ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack came out of its first Northern Soccer League matchup with a convincing win over Ticonderoga.
Alexis Belrose led the way for the Bobcats, scoring a hat trick in the game, including the opening goal 3:49 into the first half.
Rhylee Poupore scored one of her own for the Northern Adirondack squad, and Kenna LaBarge’s penalty kick goal capped off the five-goal night for the Bobcats.
“The team worked well together and was able to work the ball up the field with strong passing and placement,” Northern Adirondack coach Leslie LaBarge said. “Ticonderoga played well together and worked well together to create opportunities. Both their offense and defense worked hard to maintain a threat on the field.”
The Lumberjacks got goals from Jaelyn Whitford and Sophia Dorsett, both assisted by Maddy Hubbard, in the defeat.
—
Northern Adirondack 5, Ticonderoga 2
TCS 0 2 — 2
NAC 3 2 — 5
First half- 1, NAC, Belrose (LaBarge), 3:49. 2, NAC, Poupore (Seguin), 10:50. 3, NAC, Belrose, 19:34.
Second half- 4, TCS, Whitford (Hubbard), 25:14. 5, NAC, Belrose, 28:36. 6, NAC, LaBarge, PK, 30:57. 7, TCS, Dorsett (Hubbard), 31:33.
Shots- NAC, 18-8.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 5. Lizzie Rich, TCS, 8.
