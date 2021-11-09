Stockdale snags Player of the Week honors

SYRACUSE — Sophomore forward Bennett Stockdale of Plattsburgh State has been named the PrestoSports Men's Ice Hockey Player of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Nov. 7, as announced by the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) on Tuesday.
Stockdale earned his first career SUNYAC weekly award after tallying three goals, three points, one game-winning goal, 10 shots on goal and a +4 rating to help Plattsburgh State (2-1-1) to a 1-0-1 record on the week.
Stockdale began the week by scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals in the Cardinals' 6-5 come-from-behind overtime victory over SUNY Cortland on Friday night, at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
With the Cardinals trailing, 5-4, and 2:31 left to play in the third period, Stockdale redirected a shot from the point by sophomore forward Thomas Maia to tie the game at 5-5 and force overtime. Stockdale then scored the game-winning goal at 3:52 of overtime to secure the victory. Stockdale, who had six shots on goal and a +3 rating, was named the first star of the game.
Stockdale then finished the week by giving Plattsburgh State a 1-0 lead over Oswego State at 16:17 of the first period on Saturday at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
The Cardinals went on to play the Lakers to a 2-2 overtime tie. Stockdale finished the game with four shots on goal and a +1 rating.
Plattsburgh State (2-1-1) continues SUNYAC play with a road game against SUNY Geneseo at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena.
