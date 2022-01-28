CHAMPLAIN — Moriah’s Bryce Sprague hit his 1,000th career varsity point on a layup en route to a 77-43 victory over Northeastern Clinton in non-league basketball action, Friday.
Sprague finished with 17 points, along with Cooper Allen who also netted 17 with two three-pointers. Joe Pelkey also hit one from behind the arch.
“It was nice to see Bryce hit his 1,000th point,” Vikings coach Brian Cross said. “I mean he’s worked really hard at it. He’s only been playing varsity for two and a half years, and he did it in that time, which is pretty remarkable. It’s not easy to do, so to do it in two and a half years just tells you what kind of player he is.”
Moriah led by 38 points at the break, 58-20.
“As a coach, it means that we’ve been successful. He’s not the first one I’ve had, and every one of those other kids has been a great basketball player, and Bryce is also,” Cross said. “He’s gotten better and better, certainly picked up his game this year defensively. He’s just a great all-around player and a great leader.”
For the home team, Steven Garrow led with 13 points and three treys, followed by Aiden Creller with 10. Braydon Monette and Sam Prairie each hit a three-pointer as well.
“Moriah is a very strong team,” Cougars coach Luke Connell said “They did a good job of playing team ball while still trying to make sure Sprague got his 1,000th point.”
Moriah 77, Northeastern Clinton 43
Moriah (77)
Fleury 2-1-5, Olcott 1-0-2, Sargent 2-2-6, Pelkey 2-2-7, Allen 7-1-17, Rohrer 3-0-6, Demarais 1-0-2, Peters 1-2-4, Sprague 6-5-17, Swan 3-0-6, Scorsome 0-5-5. Totals: 25-18-77.
NCCS (43)
Brown 0-0-0, Prairie 1-0-3, Guay 0-0-0, Dubuque 1-0-2, Deuso 1-0-2, Monette 3-0-7, Gilbo 0-1-1, Manor 2-1-5, Garrow 5-0-13, Creller 5-0-10. Totals: 18-2-43.
Halftime- Moriah, 58-20.
3 point goals- Moriah (3) Allen 2, Pelkey. NCCS (5) Garrow 3, Monette, Prairie.
MVAC
KEENE 46
WELLS 43
KEENE — Vann Morrelli led the Beaver offense with 17 points, along with two three-pointers, pushing to a win over the Indians.
Keenan Linton also netted 11 points and one three-pointer for Keene, and Jonny Caito had one trey.
Keene led by a single point at halftime, 25-24.
For Wells, Pearce O’Rourke had 17 points off of five three-pointers. Raymond Msimanga contributed 12.
Keene 46, Wells 43
Keene (46)
Caito 1-2-5, Del Pozo 1-2-4, Linton 5-0-11, Morrelli 6-3-17, Isham 2-0-4, Jacobson 2-1-5, Becker 0-0-0. Totals: 17-6-46
Wells (43)
S. Koniszewski 1-0-2, Allen 1-0-2, Msimanga 6-0-12, Stuart 2-0-4, Simmons 0-0-0, M. Koniszewski 3-0-6, O'Rourke 1-5-17. Totals: 19-0-43.
Halftime- Keene, 25-24.
3 point goals- Wells (5) O’Rourke 5. Keene (4) Morrelli 2, Linton, Caito.
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 66
CROWN POINT 21
ELIZABETHTOWN — Ella Lobdell had a double-double in the Griffins’ triumph over the Panthers, with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Lobdell also had two three-pointers, seven assists and five steals. Abbey Schwoebel netted 18 points and a trio of threes, while Sophie Pulsifer had 14, along with a pair of treys.
For Crown Point, Gabrielle Mazzotte was the high scorer with 12 points, with half coming from behind the arch.
Boquet Valley led at the break, 32-11.
Boquet Valley 66, Crown Point 21
BV (66)
Bisselle 0-0-0, Thompson 3-0-6, Fiegl 0-0-0, Poe 1-1-3, Schwoebel 5-5-18, Mateos 0-0-0, Lobdell 8-2-20, Reynolds 1-1-3, Pulsifer 6-0-14, Denton 1-0-2. Totals: 25-9-66.
CP (21)
Munson 2-0-4, Hurlburt 1-0-2, Mazzotte 5-0-12, Kimball 0-1-1, Duprey 0-0-0, Greenan 0-0-0, Gondal 0-0-0, Lamotte 1-0-2, Gibbs 0-0-0. Totals: 9-1-21.
Halftime- BV, 32-11.
3 point goals- BV (7) Schwoebel 3, Lobdell 2, Pulsifer 2. CP (2) Mazzotte 2.
KEENE 47
SCHROON LAKE 43
SCHROON LAKE — Mia Ellis and Marley Harmer both scored 12 points in the Beavers’ close win over the Wildcats.
Haylie Buysse tallied 10 in the win.
“Give Keene a lot of credit,” Wildcats coach Jeff Cutting said. “Those girls played hard the whole 32 minutes. They finished better at the rim than we did tonight and Ellis made some big free throws for them down the stretch.”
Kayli Hayden, despite the loss, scored the game-high 20 points, along with two three-pointers. Brittany Mieras also notched a three.
“We got out to a great start but got in a lot of foul trouble and just couldn’t get clicking on offense again,” Cutting said.
Keene 47, Schroon Lake 43
Keene (47)
VanNess 3-0-6, Ellis 4-4-12, Harmer 6-0-12, Buysse 5-0-10, Quinn 2-1-5, Jones 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-2-2. Totals: 20-7-47.
Schroon Lake (43)
D.Cutting 3-3-9, Emmert 1-0-2, Smith 3-1-7, Hayden 8-2-20, Baker 0-0-0, Shaughnessy 1-0-2, Frasier 0-0-0, Mieras 1-0-3. Totals: 17-6-43.
Halftime- Keene, 26-21.
3 point goals- Schroon Lake (3) Hayden 2, Mieras.
CVAC
TICONDEROGA 40
SARANAC LAKE 25
TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga’s Sophia Dorsett led the game with 18 points to push the Sentinels over the Red Storm.
Dorsett also had four three-pointers. Kennedy Davis had 12 points for the home team along with 10 boards. Blake Charboneau also netted one trey in the win.
“The game was close throughout,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “Dorsett did a nice job with 11 second-half points to help us pull away.”
For Saranac Lake, Sydney Leeret led with nine points and one three-pointer. Phoebe Peer also had six points
“Ticonderoga played solid defense throughout as a team, holding Saranac Lake to seven points or less each quarter,” Dorsett said.
Ticonderoga 40, Saranac Lake 25
Ticonderoga (40)
Dorsett 7-0-18, Mattison 2-1-5, L. Zelinski 1-0-2, Charboneau 1-0-3, S. Zelinski 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Davis 5-2-12, Pound 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0. Totals: 16-3-40.
Saranac Lake (25)
Leeret 4-0-9, A. LaDue 0-0-0, Owens 2-0-4, Meyer 0-0-0, Peer 3-0-6, Hewitt 0-0-0, Clark 1-0-2, C. LaDue 2-0-4, Small 0-0-0, Whitson 0-0-0. Totals: 12-0-25.
Halftime- Ti, 19-12.
3 point goals- SL (1) Leeret. Ti (5) Dorsett 4, Charboneau.
NON LEAGUE
LAKE PLACID 39
SETON CATHOLIC 35
PLATTSBURGH — Julia Crawford led with 12 points for the Blue Bombers and Nadia Phillip was next with nine in their win over the Knights.
Katie Coursen had the game’s only three-pointer.
“We snuck a victory out in Lake Placid earlier this year, and fittingly they returned the favor at our place,” Seton Catholic coach Keagan Briggs said. “In overtime, we had a lot of chances down the stretch to take the lead or tie it up and we just couldn’t put any away.”
For the Knights, Allisyn Johnston led with 11 points and Madyson Whalen had 10.
“The girls faced adversity head on and worked real hard to stay in the game and force overtime, but unfortunately it just wasn’t enough,” Briggs said.
—
Lake Placid 39, Seton Catholic 35 (OT)
Lake Placid (39)
A.Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Philip 3-3-9, Marvin 0-0-0, Crawford 6-0-12, Light 0-0-0, Moore 1-1-3, Jordon 2-0-4, Coursen 3-0-7, A Cecunjanin 1-2-4. Totals: 16-6-39.
Seton Catholic (35)
Hughes 2-3-7, Langlois 1-1-3, Whalen 3-4-10, Trombley 0-0-0, Conti 0-0-0, Lawliss 0-0-0, Johnston 3-5-11, Pearl 1-2-4. Totals: 10-15-35.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 15-13.
3 point goals- Lake Placid (1) Coursen.
