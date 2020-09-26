Sports Shorts: Sept. 26, 2020

Town announces hiking schedule
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department has added new dates to the Flatlanders schedule for the fall series of hikes/walks for adults and seniors.
Anyone interested in joining must pre-register by calling 518-562-6860.
The program is free and open to anyone in Clinton County.
Bowling league to start
PLATTSBURGH — The Peru Ladies Bowling League starts Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at North Bowl Lanes.
Contact Gail at 518-293-8415 or call North Bowl Lanes for more information.
