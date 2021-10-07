Sports Shorts: Oct. 7, 2021

Referee group to hold meeting
POTTERSVILLE — Southern Adirondack Board and IAABO 142 basketball officials will be holding there first meeting on Oct. 25 at the Word of Life athletic complex on the campus of Word of Life in Pottersville.
If you are interested in officiating Girls or Boys high school basketball please contact Ralph Deshetsky at ralphd@wol.org or Steve Stahl at stvstahl1@gmail.com or 518-546-7069.
Bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken: Lawson's 2, Finney Sports 2; Ausable Chasm 4, Barber's Lawn Care 0; Split Ends 2, Spare No One 2; Gutter Done 2, Baker's Beauties 2; Scared Splitless 2, Amidasa 2; Easy Mark 3, Ball Busters 1; Awesome Four 4, Lucky Strikes 0; Slo Rollers 3, WIRY 1; Pit Pythons 4, Alley Gators 0.
High Scores: Chet Abare 339-127, Diane Dillon 446-168, Pat Atkinson 458-168, Mary Ann Rygaylo 397-149, Marilyn Murphy 394-138, Doris Martino 405-139, Leona Marsha 363-128, Bonnie Jarvis 469-167, Dianna Seymour 430-159, George Munson 550-219, Dave Glenn 411-146, Ed Gebo 602-265, Denise Goddeau 422-157, Claude Lashway 556-205, Ann Laravia 448-161, Diana St. Clair 423-178, Marie Desroches 473-165, Mary Clark 422-147, Joan Duquette 409-159, Homer Bushey 421-159, Kitty Bechard 408-145, Leeanne Valenze 393-141, Don Stone 391-135, Dennis Seymour 594-206, Terry Merchant 474-159, Leonard Wood 458-175, Jim Brunet 477-174, Kathe Petro 375-137, Jean Hamlyn 368-141, Chuck Leclair 349-128, Carl Lashway 471-173, Hank Bush 517-181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.