Guys and Gals league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken- Baker Beauties 4, Lucky Strikes 0; Pit Pythons 3, WIRY 1; Ball Busters 3, Amidasa 1; Lawson's 4, Awesome Four 0; Barber's Lawn Care 3, Spare No One 1; Slo Rollers 3, Alley Gators 1; Gutter Done 4, Finney Sports 0; Split Ends 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Scared Splitless 2, Easy Mark 2.
High Scores- Ann Laravia, 459-160; Betty Baker, 456-170; Sandy Gagnier, 367-129; Kathie Merchant, 424-163; Clarence Lafountain, 398-147; Joe Dumoulin, 411-157; Bill Dutton, 473-183; Chuck Leclair, 364-126; Carl Lashway, 531-193; Hank Bush, 509-179; Roy Clark, Sr., 523-197; Steve Hall, 378-136; Don Dubuque, 381-151; Don Stone, 390-157; Joe Phaneuf, 516-197; Bonnie Fiato, 421-165; Terry Hoy, 487-173; Leonard Wood, 480-168; Nancy Mazurak, 446-183; Doris Martino, 424-143; Leona Marsha, 435-161; Bonnie Jarvis, 449-172; Joe Damour, 482-201; Barbara Cotter, 527-203; Jean Hamlyn, 399-141; Tami Thomas, 511-203; Denise Goddeau, 464-168; Claude Lashway, 639-233; Robert Martz, Jr., 579-213; Diane Dillon, 472-163; Dawn Adams, 412-144; Mary Ann Rygaylo, 350-143; Edie Reed, 459-164; Dianna Seymour, 431-169; Roger Desroches, 404-148; Diana St. Clair, 428-169; Marie Desroches, 462-173; Kitty Bechard, 429-157; Leeanne Valenze, 413-175.
