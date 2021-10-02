Sports Shorts: Oct. 2, 2021

Malone Adult Basketball League to re-organize for 2021-22
MALONE — The Malone Adult Basketball League is re-organizing for the 2021-22 year.
The league will be holding a meeting on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the former St. John Bosco Church basement.
A scheduling meeting will be held one week later, Oct. 11 at same location at 7 p.m., and begin play Oct. 21.
Bowling league latest results
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken: Lucky Strikes 4, WIRY 0; Baker's Beauties 3, Amidasa 1; Ball Busters 3, Pit Pythons 1; Barber's Lawn Care 3, Lawson's 1; Awesome Four 3, Slo Rollers 1; Alley Gators 3, Spare No One 1; Finney Sports 4, Ausable Chasm 0; Scared Splitless 3, Gutter Done 1; Split Ends 3, Easy Mark 1.
High Scores: Dennis Seymour 615-231, Kathie Merchant 397-146, Terry Merchant 498-190, Julie Liberty (sub) 616-219, Al Bombard 525-191, Joe Dumoulin 425-153, Bill Dutton 457-171, Ann Laravia 490-189, Sandra Gagnier 311-121, Steve Hall 400-146, Don Dubuque 398-142, Don Stone 447-188, Chuck Leclair 317-130, Carl Lashway 554-199, Doris Martino 446-160, Leona Marsha 409-151, Bonnie Jarvis 462-159, Peggy Passino 461-181, Joyce Hinds 407-144, Chet Abare 367-157, Bonnie Fiato 352-133, Terry Hoy 507-189, Kathe Petro 341-150, Jean Hamlyn 345-119, Tami Thomas 503-179, Leonard Wood 463-180, Jim Brunet 455-200, Nancy Mazurak 455-182, Ed Gebo 520-213, Joe Damour 469-177, Diane Kinne 447-161, Barbara Cotter 550-204, Diane Dillon 408-151, Chrisann Sartwell 365-130, Pat Rock 493-194, Claude Lashway 559-233, Diana St. Clair 396-154, Marie Desroches 439-170, Kitty Bechard 401-159, Leeanne Valenze 401-166, Marty Heath 326-111, Dianna Seymour 470-181, George Munson 615-221.
