Sports Shorts: Oct. 19, 2021

Boys and girls basketball leagues searching for officials
PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern New York Boys Basketball Officials IAABO 43 and Northern Adirondack Girls Basketball Officials Association are looking for new officials to officiate High School Basketball in Section 7.
The organization meeting will be held this Sunday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at Stafford Middle School.
Anyone interested should email Brian Marino at marino5146@gmail.com.
Section VII to use website for ticketing
PLATTSBURGH — Beginning this Fall season, all admissions to Section VII Championships will be purchased electronically through the following website: https://gofan.co/nysphsaa7.
Section VII has been in partnership with GoFan tickets for several years, but starting this Fall all tickets will be exclusively purchased electronically.
Spectators will use their mobile devices to present their ticket(s) for admission.
Children ages 10 and under will not be charged admission to Section VII events.
A guide on how to purchase the gofan digital tickets can be found at get.gofan.co/digital-ticketing-guide.
TGIF bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the TGIF bowling league have been announced.
The league bowls every Friday at 12:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes.
• HS Claude Lashway 192213/103/598; Dawn Chapple 156/191/189/536
• HG Claude Lashway 213; Dawn Chapple 191
• OHS Larry Cragle 201/185/188/574; Don Dubuque 187; David Gregory 180; Gary Long 180/188; Spike Bechard 187; Hank Bush 180; Carl Lashway 208
