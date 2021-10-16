Sports Shorts: Oct. 16, 2021

Chazy searching for modified coach
CHAZY — Chazy Central School is looking for a boys modified basketball coach.
Potential candidates should call Brian Norcross at 518-572-4136. Coaches will need first aid and CPR certification.
Local man scores first hole-in-one
PORT KENT — Gary Rockhill recently recorded his first career hole-in-one on the 128-yard third hole at Harmony Golf Club.
Rockhill used his 7-iron to make the shot as Wendell Bezio and Walter Morse witnessed.
Bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent results and highlights from the Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed League.
Points Taken: Split Ends 4, Barber's Lawn Care 0; Spare No One 4, Finney Sports 0; Ausable Chasm 2, Lawson's 2; Scared Splitless 3, Ball Busters 1; Baker's Beauties 3, Easy Mark 1; Gutter Done 2, Amidasa 2; WIRY 3, Alley Gators 1; Pit Pythons 2, Awesome Four 2; Slo Rollers 2, Lucky Strikes 2.
High Scores: Mark Misner 515-184, Edie Reed 485-176, Dianna Seymour 460-169, Leona Marsha 491-183, Diane Dillon 453-164, Chrisann Sartwell 323-124, Dave Glenn 431-175, Lynne Glenn 393-153, Ed Gebo 579-221, Pat Atkinson 455-171, Mary Ann Rygaylo 358-134, Marilyn Murphy 399-158, Chet Abare 342-127, Bonnie Fiato 347-122, Roger Desroches 427-156, Diana St. Clair 442-161, Don Dubuque 374-131, Don Stone 403-163, Joe Phaneuf 499-187, Kitty Bechard 404-140, Roxie Deyo 496-189, Betty Baker 474-159, Denise Goddeau 405-139, Claude Lashway 596-202, Robert Martz, Jr. 549-213, Homer Bushey 459-173, Joe Dumoulin 401-154, Bill Dutton 496-191, Barbara Cotter 527-205, Chuck Leclair 370-133, Jim Brunet 484-192, Kathe Petro 391-139, Tami Thomas 486-171, Kathie Merchant 404-156.
