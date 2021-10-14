Sports Shorts: Oct. 14, 2021

Connor Marvin wins Cobble Hill course championship

ELIZABETHTOWN — Connor Marvin shot a second round 73 to follow up his 71 and capture his second Club Championship, defeating three-time winner Kevin McKee at the Cobble Hill golf course in Elizabethtown.

Marvin won his first appearance four years ago at the age of 21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no Championship had been played since his previous win.

Cross country statistic submitted incorrectly

The results for a cross country story had been submitted with an error.

Final race results for a meet at Saranac Lake on Tuesday had incorrectly put Sienna Boulds at eighth place in a race, and Lauren Denial at second.

The two results should have been flipped, with Boulds at second and Denial at eighth.

Adirondack Mountain Club hosting hike

WILMINGTON — On Oct. 6, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Catamount Mountain in Wilmington.

At 3169 feet and 3.6 miles round trip (4-5 hours), this hike is considered moderate. Bring micro spikes, lunch and water. Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407. Please call by Oct. 14.

TGIF bowling league results

PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the TGIF bowling league have been announced.

The league bowls every Friday at 12:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes.

— 

High Scores: Vern Malark 208/203/232/613; Dawn Chapple 191/182//145/518

High Games: Dennis Seymour 233; Dawn Chapple 191

Other High Scores: Dave Gregory 218/174/198/590; Gary Long 172/208/196/575; Mike Misner 210/181/162/553; Wayne LaBarge 199/192/180/551; Larry Cragle 159/162/220/541; Audrey Peryea 186/162/168/510; Gail Taylor 186; Tom Welch 222; Joe Phaneuf 192; Claude Lashway 195; LJ Vincent 203; Hank Bush 200; Homer Bushey 208.

Athletic hall of fame dinner to be held in Peru

PERU — The 11th Annual Peru Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner will be held Oct. 30.

The ceremonies will start at 6 p.m. at Living Goods Restaurant in Peru with social hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Reservations are $30 per person, with inductees invited for free.

Last day to reserve will be Oct. 22. Call Cathy at 518-572-1235 for more information. To pay, make checks payable to Peru Athletic Hall of Fame, and mail to:

Cathay Phillps

4 Vista Drive

Willsboro, New York 12996

This year’s inductees are listed below:

• Leon Brousseau (Class of 1969)

• Pamala “Dashnaw” Khraibut (Class of 1995)

• Sherry Dobbs (Class of 1988)

• Joseph “Joe” Duprey (Class of 1971)

• Matthew “Matt” Goette (Class of 1994)

• Bucky Bradley (Class of 1965)

• Solomon “Sol” Irving (Class of 1971)

• Kristie Twining (Class of 1990)

• Doug Meagher (Class of 1987)

• John Petro (Class of 1983)

• Judy Twining (Coach 1981—1995)

2021 Tony Papero Peru Athletic Pride Award Winners

• Rick Bruce (Class of 1976)

• Mary Clackler (Class Advisor, 1990, 1992, 1996)

 

