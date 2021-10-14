Sports Shorts: Oct. 14, 2021

Connor Marvin wins Cobble Hill course championship
ELIZABETHTOWN — Connor Marvin shot a second round 73 to follow up his 71 and capture his second Club Championship, defeating three-time winner Kevin McKee at the Cobble Hill golf course in Elizabethtown.
Marvin won his first appearance four years ago at the age of 21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no Championship had been played since his previous win.
Cross country statistic submitted incorrectly
The results for a cross country story had been submitted with an error.
Final race results for a meet at Saranac Lake on Tuesday had incorrectly put Sienna Boulds at eighth place in a race, and Lauren Denial at second.
The two results should have been flipped, with Boulds at second and Denial at eighth.
Adirondack Mountain Club hosting hike
WILMINGTON — On Oct. 6, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Catamount Mountain in Wilmington.
At 3169 feet and 3.6 miles round trip (4-5 hours), this hike is considered moderate. Bring micro spikes, lunch and water. Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith, 315-813-4407. Please call by Oct. 14.
TGIF bowling league results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the TGIF bowling league have been announced.
The league bowls every Friday at 12:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes.
—
High Scores: Vern Malark 208/203/232/613; Dawn Chapple 191/182//145/518
High Games: Dennis Seymour 233; Dawn Chapple 191
Other High Scores: Dave Gregory 218/174/198/590; Gary Long 172/208/196/575; Mike Misner 210/181/162/553; Wayne LaBarge 199/192/180/551; Larry Cragle 159/162/220/541; Audrey Peryea 186/162/168/510; Gail Taylor 186; Tom Welch 222; Joe Phaneuf 192; Claude Lashway 195; LJ Vincent 203; Hank Bush 200; Homer Bushey 208.
Athletic hall of fame dinner to be held in Peru
PERU — The 11th Annual Peru Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner will be held Oct. 30.
The ceremonies will start at 6 p.m. at Living Goods Restaurant in Peru with social hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Reservations are $30 per person, with inductees invited for free.
Last day to reserve will be Oct. 22. Call Cathy at 518-572-1235 for more information. To pay, make checks payable to Peru Athletic Hall of Fame, and mail to:
Cathay Phillps
4 Vista Drive
Willsboro, New York 12996
This year’s inductees are listed below:
• Leon Brousseau (Class of 1969)
• Pamala “Dashnaw” Khraibut (Class of 1995)
• Sherry Dobbs (Class of 1988)
• Joseph “Joe” Duprey (Class of 1971)
• Matthew “Matt” Goette (Class of 1994)
• Bucky Bradley (Class of 1965)
• Solomon “Sol” Irving (Class of 1971)
• Kristie Twining (Class of 1990)
• Doug Meagher (Class of 1987)
• John Petro (Class of 1983)
• Judy Twining (Coach 1981—1995)
2021 Tony Papero Peru Athletic Pride Award Winners
• Rick Bruce (Class of 1976)
• Mary Clackler (Class Advisor, 1990, 1992, 1996)
