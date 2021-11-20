Sports Shorts: Nov. 20, 2021

PSU Marksmen compete
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh Marksmanship Team defeated John Jay College, an NCAA Rifle Team by the score of 1968 to 1934.
In this same match they fell short of MIT, another NCAA team, by just 6 points (1974).
The victory moved PSU into second place in the sharpshooter division of the MAC Conference in smallbore.
The Cardinals will pick up their season with a match vs Canisius College when they return from winter break. They hope to face off against MIT at the MAC Conference Championships in February.
The PSU Marksmen compete and practice out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club under the direction of Coach Peter Visconti.
OSU/Michigan reunion scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — All alumni, fans and friends of OSU and Michigan are invited to Hobie's Sports Den in Plattsburgh for the upcoming game, Nov. 27 at Noon.
Contact Bruce at 518-563-7761 or Chuck at 518-563-1703 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.