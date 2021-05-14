Sports Shorts: May 14, 2021

Benefit golf tournament scheduled
WILLSBORO — The 5th Annual Ricky Provost Memorial Golf Tournament at Willsboro Golf Club will take place on Saturday, June 5.
This four-person scramble event will offer men’s, women’s and mixed divisions with shot gun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Mixed teams must consist of two men and two women. Entry fee for the tournament is $65 per person. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, cash prizes, individual contests as well as food and beverages throughout the tournament.
Proceeds from the tournament go to support the North Country SPCA, Willsboro Central School Booster Club, Town of Willsboro Youth Commission and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
To enter a team in support of this worthy cause, please contact Eric Arnold by phone at 518-578-4707 or email at earnoldreber@aol.com.
Space is limited and on a first come first served basis.
Bowling league accepting players
PLATTSBURGH — Attention Senior Summer bowlers: The Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Summer League is still in need of individual bowlers and teams.
Teams consist of a combination of four bowlers, with ages 55 and over eligible.
The League bowls every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and will begin the 13-week summer session on Wednesday, May 19.
Cost for bowling is $15 per bowler per week.
Clinton County Mariners to hold tryouts
MORRISONVILLE — Tryouts for the Clinton County Mariners will take place May 23 at the new Mariners Baseball Complex at 219 Rand Hill Road, Morrisonville.
Tryouts for the 12u, 13u and 14u teams will begin at 10 a.m. All players must bring a copy of their birth certificate.
Tryouts for the 17u, 19u American Legion teams will start at noon. All players need to bring a copy of their birth certificate and a completed American Legion Form #2.
The Mariners try to accommodate requests for which teams players would like to play on, but the program "uses the judgement of our coaching staff and advisory board to make final roster decisions."
Some players will be listed on more than one roster and players will be able to be moved up and down accordingly during the season.
For more information on the Mariners baseball program, please visit www.leaguelineup.com/ccmariners.
