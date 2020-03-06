Sports Shorts: March 6, 2020

PSU to host volleyball clinic
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's volleyball team will host a positional clinic on Saturday, April 4, for defense/setting (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and hitting/blocking (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
The clinic, which will take place at Memorial Hall, is $20 per athlete per session.
Athletes may sign up for more than one position, and the registration deadline is Friday, April 3.
To register, fill out the registration form and send the completed form along with a $20 check (made payable to "SUNY Plattsburgh Volleyball") to:
Jordynne Ales, Assistant Women's Volleyball Coach, SUNY Plattsburgh, 101 Broad Street Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Contact assistant coach Jordynne Ales with any questions by email at jales002@plattsburgh.edu or by phone at (518) 593-9968.
Boys hockey arena changed
PLATTSBURGH — The Boys Ice Hockey Regional game between SLP and Queensbury has been relocated to a venue that can accommodate the size of the crowd for the event.
The game has been moved to the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House with the same start time of a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.
All GoFan tickets purchased are redeemable at the Field House.
They still anticipate a large crowd and encourage all spectators to purchase their GoFan presale tickets ahead of time.
The link to purchase the tickets is https://gofan.co/nysphsaa7.
Spectators must be sure to purchase tickets to the event listed as "NYSPHSAA Boys Hockey Division 2 Regional Final".
The GoFan tickets will be a "GoFan Mobile only event", where spectators will use their Smartphones to show their tickets to the event.
For information on the GoFan tickets visit: https://www.huddletickets.com/fansupport.
The presale tickets will be on sale until 5 p.m. Saturday, and doors open to spectators with GoFan tickets at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets at the event will go on sale at 6:50 p.m.
Girls and boys basketball championships
PLATTSBURGH — The Girls and Boys Basketball Championships will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 6 and 7, at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
Admission will be $5 per person.
Spectators are encouraged to skip the line and purchase GoFan digital tickets ahead time at: https://gofan.co/nysphsaa7.
Credit Cards will also be accepted for admission.
There will be a concession stand available for all games.
Section VII Basketball Color Programs will be available for $2.
Off the Field Sports will be selling T-shirts and Hoodies and other official Section VII Apparel.
Bowling results
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Senior Bowling League participated in competition on Feb. 26.
Rsults from the competition are listed below.
—
High Series- Dave Gregory 195-198 -299 (692), Al Bombard 223-180-202 (610), Carl Lashway 183-335-202 (610), Tom Welch 225-201-179 (605), Jack Dominie 176-223-180 (579), Claude Lashway 199-198-169 (566), John Fredette 171-204-188 (563), Ron Dumont 188-216-144 (548), Tami Thomas 139-206-200 (545), Ken Silver 141-191-210 (542), Rick Leswing 180-199-157 (536), Barbara Cotter 150-193-168 (511), Joe Belli 170-174-167 (511), Tony Santorella 171-152-187 (510), Lynne Glenn 183-137-189 (509), Gerald Sayah 140-161-202 (503), Don Myers 183-143-176 (502).
Other High Games- Leona Marsha (191), Diane Dillon (189), Joseph Phaneuf (187), Mark Misner (186), Jim Layhee (185), David Glenn (182-183), Joe DuMoulin (180), Roy Clark Sr (179), Tammy Devins (176), Sue Roberts (175), Bob Martz Jr (171-172), Terry Merchant (172), Kathie Merchant (170), Marty Heath (170), Roger Webb (170), Mary Ann Rygaylo (170).
