Sports Shorts: March 9, 2022

Mountain club plans outing
On March 15 (rain date March 16) the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club On a Full Moon Outing.
Join us for an afternoon of cross country skiing, snowshoeing or walking at the Jennings Road, off 374.
Meet at the parking area 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., full moon rise at 4:03 p.m.
No snow? All participants will walk.
Leader: Nancy Olsen, 518 -561-0189. Call for more information or to register by March 12.
TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition.
HS- Vern Malark 244-181-249-674; Dawn Chapple 202-197-208-697.
HG- Vern Malark 249; Dawn Chappe 208.
OHS- Claude Lashway 220-213-190-623; Larry Cragle 178-235-186-595; Gary Long 190-188-192-570; Wayne LaBarge 233-167-158-558; Dave Gregory 210-172-170-552; Bob Carpenter 168-189-191-548; Bill Groshans 192-165-190-547; Gail Taylor 204; Diana St. Clair 198; Jim Russell 180; Alex Bechard 192-193; LJ Vincent 187; Mark Misner 181; Tom Weightman 207.
Plattsburgh State Women's Soccer to host clinics
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team will host spring break ID camps on Saturday, April 9 and 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Field House Complex for all high school-aged girls.
The purpose of this clinic is to provide an excellent training environment for players looking to gain an edge in their upcoming club seasons, a press release said.
Players will be trained in a competitive environment, and the session will include technical ball work, passing and receiving, finishing, individual attacking and defending, and tactical training.
The April 9 clinic is coupled with Plattsburgh State's Spring Open House.
The cost is $100.00 with registration being limited to the first 30 players that sign up.
Schedule:
10 a.m.: Spring Open House. To register and view the full schedule, visit www.plattsburgh.edu/admissions/visit/open-house.html. (Optional, and only available for the April 9 clinic)
Noon: Campus Tour (Optional, available for the April 23 clinic)
3 p.m.: Clinic Registration @ PSU Field House Turf
3:30 to 6 pm: Training on PSU Field House Turf
6:30 pm: Dinner at Clinton Dining Hall (player participant and two guests)
7:30pm: Closing Remarks.
The link to register is : https://cardinalsoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
