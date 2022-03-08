Sports Shorts: March 8, 2022

Visconti leads NCAA GSU to Rifle Conference Championship
CHAMPLAIN — Amy Visconti, a former NCCS Student and a Champlain resident, led the Georgia Southern Rifle team to its first ever overall Conference Championship.
Visconti who fired a 579 in smallbore (tops out of 8 schools) and 582 Air rifle had the team's highest aggregate score over the two day event.
Her combined score of 1161 was also the second highest, among all schools, and helped the team set a new aggregate conference record. The University of North Georgia finished 2nd with a 4594 and The Citidel took third with a 4572.
Visconti, a sophomore, was named first team All-Conference in both smallbore and air rifle. She began her shooting career at the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club in their junior shooting program under the tutelage of her father and coach Peter Visconti.
