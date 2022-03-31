Sports Shorts: March 31, 2022

Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league for March 30 have been announced.
Points Taken: Lucky Strikes 3-Pit Pythons 1, Baker's Beauties 2-Ball Busters 2, WIRY 3-Amidasa 1, Slo Rollers 4-Barber's Lawn Care 0, Spare No One 4-Lawson's 0, Alley Gators 2-Awesome Four 2, Split Ends 4-Finney Sports 0, Easy Mark 3-Gutter Done 1, Ausable Chasm 3-Scared Splitless 1.
High Scores: Kathie Merchant 442-182, Clarence Lafountain 411-154, Terry Merchant 540-187, Dennis Seymour 569-204, Chuck Leclair 502-201, Carl Lashway 569-214, Roxie Deyo 488-175, Ann Laravia 473-170, Betty Baker 491-197, Steve Hall 447-164, Don Stone 513-185, Joe Phaneuf 523-180, Cheryl Henry 400-142, Joe Dumoulin 487-203, Bill Dutton 563-190, Mary Clark 477-173, Homer Bushey 557-224, Kathe Petro 389-134, Jean Hamlyn 426-157, Tom Weightman 451-163, Peggy Passino 419-147, Dave Glenn 487-178, Nancy Mazurak 500-201, Bonnie Fiato 375-132, Tom Welch 503-185, Diane Kinne 440-162, Barbara Cotter 510-191, Leonard Wood 535-192, Don Myers 499-180, Jim Brunet 473-171, Dawn Adams 432-170, Pat Rock 447-168, Dianna Seymour 430-154, George Munson 779-278, Denise Goddeau 435-155, Claude Lashway 584-215, Bob Martz, Jr. 577-248, Kitty Bechard 506-180, Leeanne Valenze 458-172, Sandy Harwood 407-147, Pat Atkinson 484-170, Roger Desroches 467-164, Marie Desroches 555-198, Dave Pellerin 458-164.
Note: Next week is the last week of the second half of the regular season. On April 13, if needed, the winner of the 1st half will bowl the winner of the 2nd half to determine the overall league champion. All other teams will bowl 9-pin in the Spring Tournament. League monies payout will be at regular league time on April 20.
Plattsburgh High girls hockey looking for new coach
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh High School Hornets girls hockey team is searching for a new head coach.
Eligible candidates must meet the safety requirements required to coach a high school sport (background check, SafeSport training, first aid, etc).
Candidates are subject to approval by the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education.
All interested candidates can contact Booster Club President Jennifer Madore at Jemirata@yahoo.com or Linda Johnston, Booster Club secretary at johnstonclan@charter.net.
American Red Cross offering Water Safety Instructor course
CHAZY — The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department will be sponsoring a training course May 24, through June 7, 2022 for those who wish to become American Red Cross Water Safety Instructors.
The course will be held at Chazy Central School Tuesday, and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 10 p.m. as well as Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prerequisites: Instructor candidates must be able to demonstrate six strokes (front crawl, back crawl, breaststroke, elementary backstroke, sidestroke and butterfly) and also be able to float for one minute and tread water for one minute at Learn-to-Swim Level 4 ability.
The WSI candidates must also complete an online Fundamentals of Instructor Training course prior to May 24. Instructor candidates must be at least 16 years of age by the course end date.
Cost will be a maximum of $150.00. The number of candidates may lower it.
All candidates must preregister before May 20 to do the online portion of the course. Please contact Bob Robare at 563-0030 or rtrobare@gmail.com to learn where to register and for further information or questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.