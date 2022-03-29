Sports Shorts: March 29, 2022

TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition on March 25 and 28.
They are listed below.
—
March 25
HS- Joe Phaneuf 181/223/196/600, Audrey Peryea 189/191/156/536.
HG- Joe Phaneuf 223, Gail Taylor 223.
OHS- Don Myers 216/171/211/598, Gary Long 204/172/204/558, Bill Dutton 168/210/192/570. Larry Cragle 171/202/184/562, Carl Lashway 172/157/216/545, Dave Gregory 174/159/209/542, Wayne LaBarge 185/156/200/541, Dawn Chapple 157/168/207/532, Gail Taylor 144/156/223/523, Barbara Cotter 158/153/200/511, Tom Welsh 181/188, Dave Glenn 180, Roger Desrochers 213, Tom Weightman 180, Bill Groshans 193, LJ Vincent 191/184, Dennis Seymour 182, Jim Brunet 181, Len Wood 186, Homer Bushey 188, Tom Lushia 193, Claude Lashway 202/192.
—
March 28
HS- Dennis Seymour 238/163/234/635, Daw Chapple 224/169/177/570.
HG- Larry Cragle 245, Dawn Chapple 224.
OHS- Gary Long 223/184/225/632, Larry Cragle 245/200/181/626, Vern Malark 181/231/203/615, Dave Gregory 236/231/156/614, LJ Vincent 213/190/193/596, Bill Dutton 187/170/228/585, Homer Bushey 198/197/187/582, Claude Lashway 159/198/214/571, Tom Weightman 195/156/203/554, Barbara Cotter 170/199/181/550, Len Wood 159/183/199/541, Jim Russell 193/184, Alex Bechard 180/193, Bill Groshans 190, Don Myers 200, Joe Phaneuf 203/181. Gail Taylor 194 Carl Lashway 183