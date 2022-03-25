Sports Shorts: March 25, 2022

Mountain club hosting snowshoeing event
WILMINGTON — On April 3, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a snowshoe up Bear Den Mountain in Wilmington.
At a height of 2650 feet and 3.3 miles round trip (3-4 hours) this outing is considered moderate. Trip Leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Please call by April 2 to register.
Rough Riders rifle team take second in nation
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod & Gun Club’s Rough Riders Rifle Team finished the National Rifle League Season placing second in this nation-wide league.
The team also placed first in the Eastern Conference and Northern Division. This is the second time that the team has finished second and their sixth straight Eastern Conference Championship. The team was led by Amy Visconti who’s 398 four position average was second best in the Country. She was named a First Team Northern Division All-Star along with teammates Paul Delierres (396 prone) and Peter Visconti (396 prone). Holly Visconti with a 391-position average was named the top junior Shooter in the Eastern Conference and was named a second team Northern Division All-Star.
SUNY Plattsburgh placed second in the Northern Division for the second straight year. They were led by Senior Ethan Hilderbrandt who was also named a second team Northern Division All-Star. The Junior Rough Riders finished a successful season entering three teams into the league. The top JR Rough Riders were, Adrian Mirza 323 average, Colton Caron 303, Owen Poiere and Jake Poiere 283. Sam Gordon a member of the Ace’s Team was named a Senior All-Star and ADK Division All-Star with his 382 average. The Aces finished second in the ADK Division. All teams practice and compete out the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.