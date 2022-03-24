Sports Shorts: March 24, 2022

Rod and gun club to hold inter-agency pistol match
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will host a law enforcement inter-agency pistol match on April 9.
The match is open to all active and retired law enforcement officers. Three person teams from various agencies such as the NYS Troopers, Sheriffs, Corrections, Customs, Border Patrol, Burlington City PD, Federal Probation and SUNY PD shoot to see who is the top agency.
Last September, US Customs came in first over the NYS Troopers. The event will kick off with a complementary cook out starting at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $10 that will be donated to youth shooting sports.
Door prizes and Trophies will be awarded. To register for information, call Peter Visconti at 518-534-1730.
Town of Plattsburgh sports registrations now open
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for baseball/softball/t-ball, fall soccer and summer programs.
Registration for adult programs including kayaking and walking/hiking is also available.
Registrations for baseball and softball will be accepted through April 11. Any registrations received after this date will be placed on a waiting list. All participants must register to play in the town they reside in before seeking a release to play elsewhere.
Parents and guardians must sign the registration forms and include a birth certificate for each participant unless one is already on file. Participants can register and pay online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com
Anyone interested in coaching or in becoming a paid official for games, should call the Recreation Department at 518-562-6860 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Town of Plattsburgh spring adventurer program accepting registrations
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department will begin their Spring Adventurer program for adults and senior citizens (must be age 18+ to attend) on March 31.
Each week, the group will meet at a different location to safely walk with a group. Participants of all abilities are encouraged to attend. On March 31, the group will meet at the Terry Gordon Bike Path at 1 p.m. to walk the paved trail.
The full list of dates, locations, and directions can be found online at www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com. Anyone interested in attending must pre-register by calling 518-562-6860 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Bowling league posts recent results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent scores from the Guys and Gals Sr. bowling league for March 23 have been announced.
Points Taken- Slo Rollers 2, Gutter Done 2; Scared Splitless 4, Alley Gators 0; Easy Mark 4, Awesome Four 0; Ball Busters 3, Finney Sports 1; Baker's Beauties 3, Ausable Chasm 1; Split Ends 2, Amidasa 2; Lawson's 4, WIRY 0; Pit Pythons 2, Barber's Lawn Care 2; Lucky Strikes 3, Spare No One 1.
High Scores- Kathe Petro 394-141, Tami Thomas 477-178, Tom Weightman 617-255, Denise Goddeau 469-165, Joe Goddeau 425-148, Claude Lashway 557-195, Bob Martz, Jr. 631-280, Joe Damour 484-175, Tom Welch 473-171, Barbara Cotter 561-201, Roger Desroches 459-161, Marie Desroches 507-202, Dave Pellerin 503-209, Leeanne Valenze 445-162, Sandy Harwood 436-155, Bob Carpenter 493-178, Diane Dillon 421-157, Chrisann Sartwell 370-160, Pat Rock 480-168, Steve Hall 396-152, Don Dubuque 416-142, Joe Phaneuf 556-207, Mary Ann Rygaylo 369-153, Julie Preston 497-187, Roxie Deyo 424-155, Ann Laravia 446-171, Edie Reed 484-192, Dianna Seymour 417-163, George Munson 690-256, Mary Clark 447-174, Joan Duquette 409-158, Roy Clark, Sr. 567-223, Homer Bushey 500-169, Bonnie Fiato 359-134, Terry Hoy 613-232, Cheryl Henry 338-122, Joe Dumoulin 480-171, Bill Dutton 578-237, Chuck Leclair 468-176, Roger Webb 412-171, Carl Lashway 543-216, Hank Bush 533-202, Doris Martino 416-157, Leona Marsha 424-157, Bonnie Jarvis 494-167, Peggy Passino 433-154, Kathie Merchant 506-180, Dennis Seymour 527-190, Nancy Mazurak 484-180.