Sports Shorts: March 22, 2022

TGIF bowling league releases recent scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced scores from recent competition on March 18 and 21.
They are listed below.
—
March 18
HS- Larry Cragle 267181/210/658, Dawn Chapple 212/166/161/539
HG- Larry Cragle 267, Dawn Chapple 212
OHS- Dennis Seymour 169/248/200/617, Gary Long 185/203/182/570, Wayne LaBarge 162/212/166/540, Audrey Peryea 170/158/193/521, Claude Lashway 205, Bill Dutton 193, Tom Weightman 186/180, Dave Gregory 205.
March 21
HS- Larry Cragle 204/202/192/598, Jan Hoy 149/189/154/492.
HG- Alex Bechard 235, Jan Hoy 189.
OHS- Dennis Seymour 204/190/200/594, Bill Dutton 179.200/211/590, Gary Long 171/193/295/569, Alex Bechard 166/235/161/562, Jim Layhee 154/183/218/555, Dave Gregory 178/162/201/541, Gail Taylor 185, George Tallman 182, Bob Carpenter 187, Carl Lashway 194, Claude Lashway 186, Tom Weightman 192, Wayne LaBarge 181/182, Hank Bush 192, Tom Welsh 191, Joe Phaneuf 186.
Willsboro Rifle Team finishes third in State Championships
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Rifle Team finished off a successful season by shooting a 1090 and placing third in the State High School Championships.
The team was led by sophomore Holly Visconti who fired a 287, the sixth best score in the State. Visconti also tied for first in prone with a perfect score of 100 with 10 center shots.
Teammate Lexi Nolette fired a 272 for 17th in the State shooting her best standing of the season. Hunter Whalen shot a 263 and Everett Casavough fired a 268 to round out the team scores.
Kylie Bishop and Owen Rankin of Beekmantown HS also qualified for States. Bishop took 19th with a 265 and Rankin fired a 240. The Willsboro finished the season undefeated in the ADK HS Rifle League a first for the school.
County Youth Bureau looking for umpires
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau Baseball/Softball Program is in need of umpires for its upcoming summer season which runs from Monday June 6 to Saturday July 16.
General knowledge of the rules, playing experience, and experience working with children is desired.
The pay is $25 to $27 per game. Umpires will be hired to officiate games at the Grasshopper, Pee Wee and Pony levels. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend one Part 1 and one Part 2 clinic.
Applicants must bring one of a driver's license, school ID, birth certificate, Social Security card or passport to a Part 1 Clinic.
If applicant is 17 years of age or under, working papers are required, and applicants must also have their Social Security Number.
PART 1 CLINIC SCHEDULE
(Umpire candidates must attend Part 1 Clinic)
• Tuesday, April 19, 6 to 8:30 p.m., May Currier Park – Tom Miller Rd., Plattsburgh
• Wednesday, April 20, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Dannemora Community Center
• Monday, May 9, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Rouses Point Civic Center
• Wednesday, May 11, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Peru Middle School Cafeteria
PART 2 CLINIC SCHEDULE
(Umpire candidates must attend only one Part 2 Clinic)
Umpire Candidates must attend at least one of the days of Clinton County Part II Training at Lapham’s Mills Park in Peru.
The days are Friday, May 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Pre-registration for these clinics is required. To register,visit tinyurl.com/3t24favk online.